Man charged with negligent homicide after pickup runs into Barling restaurant

FORT SMITH -- A Barling man faces felony charges in connection with crashing a pickup into a restaurant Nov. 22, killing one and injuring several others.

Larry Stevens, 66, was charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Tuesday with one count of negligent homicide, intoxication; four counts of second-degree battery, intoxication; and one count of first-degree criminal mischief in excess of $25,000, according to a news release from Dan Shue, county prosecuting attorney.

Stevens was also charged with first offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

A 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling south in a parking lot in Barling about 4:32 p.m. Nov. 22 and failed to stop, according to a crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The pickup ran through the north wall of the Blue Agave Mexican Grill at 203 Fort St. and struck five people seated in the restaurant.

One of those people was Heather White, 48, of Rogers, who died as a result, according to the report. Those listed as injured were Garrison White, 20, of Rogers; Stacey Pope, 52, of Barling; and Verl Anderson, 64, and Meredith Anderson, 70, both of Van Buren.

Blue Agave released a message on its Facebook page Nov. 22 saying its workers were not injured in the incident and that "our prayers are with our customers and their families, as we watched them leave in ambulances."

The restaurant's post further noted it had already planned to be closed Thanksgiving but it was unsure of a reopening date.

A law enforcement officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit for Stevens he had been dispatched to the Blue Agave to help the Barling Police Department with the crash. The officer discovered Stevens was the operator of the pickup that had struck and entered the restaurant. He also noted a "strong odor of intoxicating beverages" coming from Stevens and afterward arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Stevens was taken to the Barling Police Department where a breath sample reflected he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to the Sebastian County jail.

Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay set Stevens' bail at $100,000 cash only, according to Shue. Stevens' arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.