‘Mean Girls’ musical sets five February performances at Little Rock’s Robinson Center

The North American Tour of “Mean Girls” sits down for five performances in February at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

The performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 1p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Cady Heron grew up on an African savanna but it wasn’t enough to prepare her for the wild and vicious ways of suburban Illinois in the musical comedy, with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and a book by Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film.

Tickets, $34-$109, go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Center box office — call (501) 244-8800 — and via CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.