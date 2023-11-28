Mosaic Templars Cultural Center celebrates 15 years, marks 140 years of Mosaic Templars of America

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, is hosting a "grand reopening weekend" in celebration of its 15th anniversary, which also marks 140 years of the Mosaic Templars of America. The grand reopening follows a $3.5 million renovation of the museum’s permanent gallery.

Events begin on Friday with an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Top 15 Trailblazers luncheon, honoring "those who embody the spirit of the Mosaic Templars Preservation Society, and who are carrying the torch to preserve Black history and culture in Arkansas," according to a news release. Chosen from 40 finalists selected from across Arkansas, the Top 15 winners will be announced at the luncheon. Following is a Trailblazer’s Day Party from 2:30-6 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Mosaic Templars and the 140/15 board.

On Saturday, the Harlem Nights on 9th Gala, 7-10 p.m., "invites guests to experience Ninth Street in its heyday as a thriving Black community in the heart of Little Rock."

Ticket sales for the luncheon have ended. Party tickets are $25; gala tickets are $250 each and are available through Friday at mosaictemplars.com and eventbrite.com.

The weekend will conclude with an official grand reopening at 1 p.m. Sunday, kicked off by a ribbon cutting ceremony that will include remarks from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.; Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Shea Lewis; historian John Graves and others. Following the ceremony is the annual MTCC Holiday Open House, with a special appearance by Santa Claus; sweet potato pie samples courtesy of “Say it Ain’t Say’s” Sweet Potato Pie Contest winner Candice Bailey, along with the museum's special holiday punch; and tours of the new permanent gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

The Mosaic Templars of America was a Black organization founded in 1883 in Little Rock. Its headquarters, built in 1913 on the corner of Little Rock’s Ninth and Broadway streets, was destroyed by fire during renovation efforts in 2005. Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, a museum of Arkansas Heritage and a re-creation of the original building, is the first publicly funded museum of Black history and culture in Arkansas. In April 2020, the center became the third Black history institution in the South to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.