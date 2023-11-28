Names and Faces

Television host and chef Guy Fieri announced that he'll celebrate his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, with the debut of the Flavortown Fest next summer. The "food and funk" festival is set for June 1-2, being held at The Lawn at CAS near Ohio State University. Food, music, demonstrations and vendors will all take part in Fieri's festival. "[The festival will be] two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you're gonna have to see to believe. This festival will truly be the first of its kind and I couldn't be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown," Fieri, 55, said. The festival will give a portion of proceeds from its ticket sales to charities in the central Ohio region. The Guy Fieri Foundation focuses on programs that help veterans, first responders, literacy efforts and culinary education. No musical acts have been announced yet, but tickets can be bought online.

Rockstar Ozzy Osbourne still plans to try and do at least one more performance, according to an interview with Rolling Stone UK. Osbourne had to cancel his spring tour in Europe due to being "not physically capable" of dealing with the travel the tour brought on. Speaking with Rolling Stone, he lamented that "I'm getting p***** off reading the papers, and they're saying things like, 'Ozzy is fighting his last battle.' He's sung his last 'Paranoid.' You know, I don't even think about Parkinson's that much." Osbourne revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, having taken medication to manage it ever since. The 74-year-old said he'd want to properly thank his fans before he stopped performing, regardless of his health condition, while adding that he would prefer to be his full self again on stage if he could help it. "That's one of the things I've been the most ... p***** off at: I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you, because my fans are what it's all about," Osbourne said. "If I can't continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, 'Hi, guys, thanks so much for my life.' That's what I'm working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I'll die a happy man."