Walmart gives $1M

to Gaza relief effort

Walmart Inc. and its charitable arm are donating $1 million to a relief organization aiding residents of Gaza as conditions in that region permit. Walmart has already given $1 million for emergency services work in Israel.

The Bentonville-based retailer said on Saturday that the funds from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation will go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit providing emergency medical aid to civilians during the current cease-fire.

The outbreak of war after the Oct. 7 attack by terrorists on Israel caused both a spike in health needs in Gaza and a cutoff of the humanitarian health assistance that Direct Relief has provided for years, the organization said.

Direct Relief is now preparing a 100-pallet shipment of 14 tons of basic health commodities valued at $3.6 million. The shipment will leave this week for Gaza via Jordan and Egypt.

The nonprofit said on Friday that these efforts are made possible by its supporters including Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.

Direct Relief is also sending specialized supplies for people with diabetes and other chronic medical conditions.

-- Serenah McKay

Agriculture program

adds 36 family farms

The Arkansas Century Farm program celebrated the addition of 36 family farms to its roster at a news conference Monday at the state Capitol.

The Century Farm program was created in 2012 to honor farming families who have "owned and farmed the same piece of land for at least 100 years" in the state of Arkansas, Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward said.

"It's a true testament to the farm families that exist throughout the state and really have made our state what it is," Ward said.

"We talk about this all of the time, of how important it is, but it's families like you that have persevered through the challenges, that have overcome those challenges to make agriculture our state's largest industry, as successful as it is, and really have made it our state what it is today," he said.

Agriculture contributes more than $20.9 billion to the state's economy annually and there are 41,900 farms in the state, 96% of which are family-owned, a news release said.

The 36 farms added Monday raise the total of Century Farms to 604, Ward said.

-- Cristina LaRue

State index slips,

closes at 871.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 871.23, down 9.00 points, or 1.02%.

"U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday even as the major indexes remain on track to book their best month in over a year after four straight weekly gains ending last Friday," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.