NFL Week 13 Odds: Betting Guide for Every Game on Sunday

If you havent joined in the fun yet, pop on over to SI Sportsbook and put in your free entry today for Week 13. If you pick all 10 of the winners against the spread, you could win up to $10,000.

So, what do you have to lose?

Thats right. Absolutely nothing. Plus, the more picks you make correctly, the more free bets you can earn. Look for our expert picks this Friday as an added bonus.

Here are this weeks lines for SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10:

Play in SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest in Week 13

Chargers at Patriots

Contest Line: Chargers -6.5 | Patriots +6.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Neither team has a winning record this season, or a winning record vs. the spread, but at least the Chargers know who their quarterback is and have won four games ATS while the Patriots have only covered twice.

Lions at Saints

Contest Line: Lions + 0.5 | Saints - 0.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

The Lions will look to bounce back vs. a decimated Saints team in New Orleans. New Orleans is 5-6 ATS this year while the Lions are 8-3.

Falcons at Jets

Contest Line: Falcons -2.5 | Jets +2.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Which team will have worse quarterback play? Its impossible to guess. The Jets have the superior defense, but have only covered four times this season.

Cardinals at Steelers

Kenny Pickett, Jaylen Warren, and George Pickens all stepped up for the Steelers offense last week, just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Contest Line: Cardinals +5.5 | Steelers -5.5

Game Info: Dec. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Steelers looked frisky without Matt Canada calling the plays. WIll Kenny Pickett finally connect with his receivers vs. a generous Cardinals secondary? The Steelers are 7-4 ATS this year, while the Cardinals fell to 2-10 on Sunday.

Colts at Titans

Contest Line: Colts -1.5 | Titans +1.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

The Colts are still in the playoff hunt and Jonathan Taylor looked healthy enough to get randomly NFL drug-tested on Monday. Indianapolis is 6-5 ATS this season while the Titans are 4-7.

Dolphins at Commanders

Contest Line: Dolphins -9.5 | Commanders +9.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3 , 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Miami should be able to put up big numbers vs. this Commanders defense. Washington has only covered four times this season, while the Dolphins have covered twice as often.

Broncos at Texans

Contest Line: Broncos +3.5 | Texans -3.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 1:00p.m. ET | CBS

The Broncos are the hottest team in the NFL and will enter this contest looking to win their sixth in a row. The Texans have one of the most talented young teams in the league, and will be fighting for a playoff berth. Expect this to be another fun one. Both teams are 6-5 ATS this season.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Contest Line: Panthers +5.5 | Buccaneers -5.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 4:05 p.m. ET| CBS

The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, but will it make a difference? The matchup is right for Bryce Young vs. a Tampa Bay team that has been generous to opposing passers. The Bucs are 4-7 ATS this season, while the Panthers are a league-worst 1-10.

Browns at Rams

Contest Line: Browns +4.5 | Rams -4.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 4:25 p.m. ET| FOX

Both teams are looking for a playoff berth. The Browns have the superior win record and ATS record (7-4).

49ers at Eagles

Contest Line: 49ers -2.5 | Eagles +2.5

Game Info: Sunday Dec. 3, 4:25p.m. ET | FOX

Is this an NFC Championship preview? Its highly likely. The Niners will be looking to atone for last years playoff loss and will have a fully healthy team to take into battle. This should be the game of the week, as the Eagles will look to build on the leagues best win record and record ATS (10-1).

