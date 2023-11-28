100 years ago

Nov. 28, 1923

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sections of the proposed anti-Ku Klux Klan bill, which would prohibit the wearing of masks, trespassing while disguised, assault while disguised, and the sending of anonymous communications were approved by the Oklahoma Senate today, marking the first victory for its supporters in the furious controversy over the measure. Supporters of a similar act in the House were defeated in their fight for immediate consideration when the House voted to put aside the measure until the Senate finally has assented.

50 years ago

Nov. 28, 1973

Two 13-year-old North Little Rock youths were injured about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a pickup truck, driven by a 14-year-old youth. ... The police said Charles Allen of ... North Little Rock, was driving north on Main Street when he tried to make a left turn onto West 18th Street and struck the front of the motorcycle, which was traveling south on Main Street. The police charged Allen with failure to yield the right of way and not having a valid driver's license. The owner of the truck, Tom Kirkpatrick of ... North Little Rock, was charged with allowing a minor to drive the vehicle.

25 years ago

Nov. 28, 1998

FORT SMITH -- A former Barling police court clerk has pleaded innocent to stealing money from the court and falsifying court documents. Ronal Naffziger, 58, of Greenwood is charged with theft by deception and second-degree forgery. Naffziger, who had worked as Barling's police court clerk since 1980, resigned Oct. 9 after authorities learned that court money was missing. People who had paid fines or court costs said their payments weren't recorded. Authorities said Naffziger was taking people's payments. Naffziger is accused of stealing at least $5,000 in court money. He has reimbursed the city court $3,600, court records show.

10 years ago

Nov. 28, 2013

BLYTHEVILLE -- A former executive assistant to the Blytheville mayor is charged in a scheme to defraud the city. The Blytheville Courier News reported that Felisha Bell was arraigned Tuesday on charges of theft of property and forgery. An affidavit said Bell created a false invoice for $4,777 to repair her brother's pothole-damaged vehicle. The document said Bell used the mayor's signature stamp, then forged another employee's name on the check to cash it and keep the money. The report said Bell's brother denies knowledge of the invoice and said he received no money. He has not been charged. Bell blamed the city finance director for the scheme. The finance director denies the allegation and also has not been charged, the report said.