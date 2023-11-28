Wicked winter storm blasts Ukraine, Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — A powerful winter storm battered southern Ukraine on Monday, washing away Russian coastal defenses from some beaches on the occupied Crimean Peninsula. The storm, which Ukrainian meteorologists said was among the most intense in decades, snarled supply routes for both countries’ armies and deepened the misery of tens of thousands of soldiers huddled in shallow trenches across the sprawling front line.

The storm, which European meteorologists named Bettina, developed Saturday in the Adriatic Sea before moving toward Greece. The storm explosively intensified Sunday over the Black Sea, generating wind gusts near 75 mph, waves upward of 30 feet and crippling amounts of snow. Reports on social media showed ferocious waves and flooding in Sochi and Balaklava in Russia, as well as a house collapsing in Crimea.

As the storm entered the Black Sea on Sunday, its pressure had dropped as low as 968 millibars — which is comparable to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. Its pressure dropped about 20 millibars from the previous day, nearly meeting the meteorological criteria for a “bomb cyclone,” which is a 24-millibar drop in 24 hours. Typically, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

News reports also showed extensive damage along the waterfront of Halkidiki in northern Greece.

Meteorologists said there was a chance that the storm’s low-pressure reading would set a record.

At least four deaths and more than a dozen injuries were reported along the Black Sea coast of Russia, near the Greek island of Lesbos and in Ukraine from the powerful storm during the weekend into Monday. One person died Monday in So-chi, Russia.

The storm was slowly weakening and lifting north on Monday, with windswept snow exiting Ukraine but pasting western Russia. Moscow was reporting snow and gusty winds Monday evening.

As temperatures plunged below freezing across much of the country, hundreds of thousands of civilians were left without power in Russian-occupied territories and tens of thousands more lost power across southern Ukraine.

All of the hardships that a winter storm typically delivers were compounded and complicated by the exigencies of war. A blizzard, for example, stranded civilians on roads while complicating the movement of humanitarian aid to communities ravaged by fighting across Ukraine.

Violent waves stirred by hurricane-force winds threatened to tear maritime mines from their moorings in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea — as less-violent storms have done in the past — complicating the navigation of already dangerous shipping lanes.

Russian and Ukrainian officials reported widespread flooding in coastal communities, and soldiers from both armies posted photos of the havoc the storm created. The storm raged on both sides of the front, with the Odesa region among the hardest-hit areas. About 150,000 families in the region were without power Monday, city officials said.

Thirteen people were injured in the Odesa region, which sits on the northwestern Black Sea coast, where snow drifts more than 6 feet high stranded thousands of vehicles and caused power outages, Reuters reported.

Regional officials in Odesa said more than 1,900 people, including 138 children, had to be rescued after the blowing and drifting snow trapped them in their cars. Officials warned people to avoid travel.

Blizzard-like conditions also caused power outages and traffic accidents in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia and the Moscow region, according to The Associated Press, which also reported in Crimea the closure of schools and hospitals, disruptions to water supplies and heating, a problem at a gas pipeline and the deaths of 800 exotic fish at an aquarium.

Residents of Crimea posted dozens of videos and photos of destruction up and down the coast, including along beaches where Russia had carved out miles of trenches and built other fortifications designed to thwart potential Ukrainian amphibious assaults, according to satellite imagery. Even as the defenses were being constructed in the sand, military analysts had warned that they would be vulnerable to storm surges that could wash them away.





A correspondent from the news organization Radio Liberty posted video of some of the damage, as well as flooded Russian positions.

It was not possible to verify the extent of the damage to military and civilian infrastructure in Crimea, but local Russian proxy leaders declared a state of emergency.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said at least one person was killed after being washed away by waves, and several hundred civilians had to be evacuated from coastal communities.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin was briefed about the storms, which also caused widespread flooding in southern Russia, but he had no immediate plans to visit the affected areas, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, told reporters, according to Interfax, a Russian news agency.

More than 1.9 million people were affected by power outages, the Russian energy ministry said.

Russian operators were forced to suspend the loading of crude oil on ships at the Novorossiysk terminal because of the storm, operators said in a statement, and Russia’s Maritime and River Transportation agency announced restrictions early Monday morning on navigation in the open sea and on approaches to its main seaports on the Black Sea.

More than 400,000 people living in Crimea were left without power, local officials said, and train service along the Black Sea Coast and over the Kerch Strait bridge was disrupted. One sailor died in the strait during the storm, Russian state media reported, but it was not clear if he was a civilian or a soldier.

The bridge over the strait is the only land link between Russia and the occupied peninsula, and it has come under repeated attack by Ukraine.

Roughly 30 inches of snow had fallen by 7:30 a.m. in parts of the region, Ukrainian emergency services said. They reported snowdrifts more than 6 feet deep on some roads. Russian authorities on the peninsula said the peak of the storm had passed by Monday afternoon, and that floodwaters would begin to recede overnight.

The main highway between the port city of Odesa and Kyiv was closed by Ukrainian authorities on Monday, while rescue workers, including some on snowmobiles, raced to rescue people stranded in cars and buses.

Moscow regional Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said about 3,000 people worked to clear the streets after the heavy snowfall.

The storm was one of the most powerful since record-keeping began, the head of Russia’s national meteorological service told the state news agency RIA Novosti, flooding highways and forcing evacuations in low-lying areas.

I n Ky iv, t h e w i n d s damaged a 153-by-111-foot Ukrainian flag — the country’s biggest — that was installed in a central area of the capital.

More than 1,600 people — including 93 children — were evacuated from roads in the Odesa region, Ukrainian emergency services said Monday morning.

Weather models showed that winds could flare up again today in the northwestern Black Sea ahead of yet another storm that could bring more heavy rain and snow to the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be cautious and asked the nation to give special thought to the soldiers in bleak fighting positions as they battle to hold the line against relentless Russian assaults.

“Now, when it is so difficult, in such conditions, we should all be especially grateful to those who defend our country,” he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Santora of The New York Times and by Dan Stillman of The Washington Post.



