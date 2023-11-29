McCain, Pennington help propel Lake Hamilton to a road victory

PINE BLUFF -- Zane McCain scored a game-high 21 points and Zane Pennington added 16 to lead the Lake Hamilton boys to a 65-64 victory over Watson Chapel on Friday night at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

The Wolves (2-2) made critical plays late to take the win over the Wildcats (0-3).

Lake Hamilton built a 16-8 lead in the first quarter. Watson Chapel answered late, cutting the deficit to 16-14 by the end of the quarter. The Wolves hit a couple of shots to add some cushion before Joseph Dockett took over, scoring 16 points in the second quarter.

Dockett scored the Wildcats' next seven points before Buck Wells tied the game at 23-23. Lake Hamilton quickly retook the lead, but Dockett hit a three-pointer with 2:38 to play in the half to give Watson Chapel its first lead.

The Wolves briefly retook the lead before Elijah Anderson made it 31-30 Wildcats. Dockett hit a three-pointer in the final seconds as Watson Chapel held a 36-32 halftime lead.

The teams traded scores early in the second half with Watson Chapel taking a 44-38 lead. The Wolves answered with an 8-0 run to retake the lead, but Armon Leavy quickly tied the game before Anderson beat the buzzer to put the Wildcats up 49-46 heading into the fourth.

Watson Chapel maintained a slight lead throughout the fourth quarter before Pennington tied the game at 62-62 from the free-throw line with 1:24 to play. Dockett put Watson Chapel back in front, but Cooper Kindt tied it again for Lake Hamilton.

The Wildcats called a timeout with 9 seconds to play, looking to draw up a game-winning shot. Instead, the Wolves stole the inbounds pass and Christon drew a foul with 5.1 to play. He made the first free throw to give Lake Hamilton the lead but missed the second. Watson Chapel got a timeout with 1.6 second to play, but the heave at the buzzer missed, leaving Lake Hamilton with a tight road win.

Dockett led the Wildcats with 20 points. Wells scored 16, Jabaree Smith contributed 12 and Anderson added 10.

LaBraun Christon added 11 for Lake Hamilton.

GIRLS

LAKE HAMILTON 38, WATSON CHAPEL 36

The Lady Wolves held off a late surge by the Lady Wildcats to take the win.

Sophomore Maranda Emerson led the Lady Wildcats (2-4) with 11 points. Hayley Ferguson scored 11 for Lake Hamilton (3-2).

Both teams started slowly, but Watson Chapel built a 9-5 lead in the first quarter and led 11-10 after the first quarter. But the Lady Wolves came out hot to start the second, hitting 3 three-pointers in the first three minutes to take a 19-14 lead.

Two quick buckets by Trinity Mitchner and Jayla Rodgers cut the deficit to 1 for Watson Chapel, but the Lady Wolves scored late to take a 23-18 lead into halftime.

Lake Hamilton took its biggest lead midway through the third quarter, 29-19. A late three-pointer from Emerson cut the Lady Wolves' lead to 31-24 after the third quarter. Watson Chapel chipped away at the lead in the fourt.

MaKayla Earl scored four straight points to make it a one-possession game. With 24 seconds left and a 38-36 lead, Lake Hamilton threw the ball away while trying to push up the court, giving the Lady Wildcats a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Lady Wolves forced a held ball with 6.2 seconds to play and the possession arrow gave Lake Hamilton the ball. Watson Chapel hadn't committed any fouls in the fourth quarter and were unable to force Lake Hamilton to the free-throw line.

Maranda Emerson of Watson Chapel runs a play as Brooklynn Braughton of Lake Hamilton defends in the fourth quarter Tuesday at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





