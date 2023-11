Arkansas men vs. No. 7 Duke

No. 7 Duke men at Arkansas

WHAT ACC/SEC Challenge

WHEN 8:15 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 4-3, Duke 5-1

SERIES Tied 2-2

TV ESPN

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

DUKE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tyrese Proctor, 6-2, So.12.53.5

G Jeremy Roach, 6-2, Sr.11.51.5

G Jared McCain, 6-3, Fr.8.33.7

C Kyle Filipowski, 7-0, So.18.88.0

F Mark Mitchell, 6-9, So.12.05.2

COACH Jon Scheyer (32-10 in second season at Duke and overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Sr.8.65.4

G Layden Blocker, 6-2, Fr.4.01.2

G Khalif Battle, 6-5, Sr.15.03.1

F Trevon Brazile, 6-10, So.10.07.9

F Chandler Lawson, 6-8, Sr.3.93.9

COACH Eric Musselman (99-45 in fourth season at Arkansas, 209-79 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

DukeArkansas

84.0Points for80.7

64.2Points against75.3

+5.7Rebound margin+3.1

+3.6Turnover margin+0.4

50.7FG pct.45.2

35.33-pt pct.33.3

72.7FT pct.70.8

CHALK TALK Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark, averaging a team-high 18.4 points per game, is doubtful for tonight's game as he continues recovering from a back injury he suffered last Friday in the Razorbacks' 87-72 loss to North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. ... Duke, playing its first road game of the season, will wear black uniforms. ... Duke beat Arkansas 78-69 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament West Regional final in San Francisco in the teams' most recent meeting. ... Arkansas senior guard Khalif Battle, a transfer from Temple, is 24 points shy of 1,000 for his career ... The Blue Devils' lone loss was at home to No. 2 Arizona 78-73 on Nov. 10. ... Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will work tonight's game for ESPN.

-- Bob Holt