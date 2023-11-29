Banker defends process for issuing loans to Trump

NEW YORK -- When Deutsche Bank loaned Donald Trump's company hundreds of millions of dollars, the bank always followed its own guidelines, which include checking out information that would-be borrowers provide, an executive testified Tuesday at the former president's civil fraud trial.

The loans -- for projects in Florida, Chicago and Washington, D.C. -- are a focus of New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit contending that Trump and his company deceived lenders and insurers by giving them financial statements that baldly overstated his asset values and overall net worth. The defendants deny the allegations.

Deutsche Bank reviewed the financial statements before making the loans through its department that works with rich individuals -- a pathway that allowed for more favorable interest rates than likely available from the commercial real estate division, according to the lawsuit. The deals came with conditions about Trump's net worth and, sometimes, liquidity, and they often required annual submissions of his financial statements.

But, testifying for the defense, managing director David Williams said the bankers viewed clients' reports of their net worth as "subjective or subject to estimates" and took its own view of such financial statements.

"I think we expect client-provided information to be accurate. At the same time, it's not an industry standard that these statements be audited. They're largely reliant on the use of estimates," Williams said, so bankers routinely "make some adjustments."

At times, the bank pegged Trump's wealth at several billion dollars lower than he did, according to documents and testimony, but Williams said such differences weren't necessarily unusual or alarming.

"It's a conservative measure to make these adjustments," he testified, characterizing them as "standard" and a "stress test" of financial strength.

The attorney general's office, however, has maintained that such adjustments were never intended to account for the alleged fraud. A now-retired Deutsche Bank executive, Nicholas Haigh, testified earlier in the trial that he assumed the figures "were broadly accurate," though the bank subjected them to "sanity checks" and sometimes made sizable "haircuts."

Trump acted as the guarantor for the loans and was quick to act when the bank raised concerns that the properties weren't generating enough cash to make payments, Williams said. No payments were missed, and the loans were never found to be in default, he said.

Judge Arthur F. Engoron already has ruled that Trump and other defendants engaged in fraud. The trial is to decide remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. There's no jury, so Engoron will decide the verdict.

James wants the judge to impose more than $300 million in penalties and to ban Trump from doing business in New York -- and that's on top of Engoron's pretrial order that a receiver take control of some of Trump's properties. An appeals court has frozen that order for now.

OTHER LEGAL MATTERS

Trump had a "good faith" basis to question the results of the 2020 election, his lawyers said in demanding that prosecutors turn over any evidence related to voting irregularities and potential foreign interference in the contest won by Democrat Joe Biden.

A defense motion filed late Monday in federal court in Washington floats the possibility that foreign actors might have influenced the race and alleges that federal officials gave "false assurances" to the public about the security of the election that "outpaced" what the government actually knew.

The lawyers seek permission to force special counsel Jack Smith's team to produce vast swaths of information that they say could aid the defense, including the "impact of foreign influence" and "actual and attempted compromises of election infrastructure" as well as evidence of potential "political bias" that could have shaped the intelligence community's assessment of the election.

Courts around the country and Trump's own attorney general have found no evidence of fraud that could have affected the outcome.

Smith's team claims Trump ignored all of those findings and launched an illegal plot to undo the election and block the peaceful transfer of power, but the former president's lawyers assert in the 37-page filing that he had reason to question the results.

Defense lawyers are also seeking to force prosecutors to turn over documents related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when pro-Trump loyalists stormed the building in a violent confrontation with police in an effort to disrupt the counting of electoral votes.

The attorneys are looking in part for statements by prosecutors in other riot-related cases that they say could conflict with the Smith team's assertion that Trump was responsible for the violence at the Capitol that day.

Trump's lawyers have already asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss the indictment, saying he is shielded from prosecution by presidential immunity and arguing that the charges violate his First Amendment rights. Those requests are still pending.

Information for this report was contributed by Jennifer Peltz, Michael R. Sisak and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.