Both parties seeking a vote this week on Santos’ ouster

WASHINGTON -- House lawmakers from both parties moved Tuesday to force a vote this week on the expulsion of Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York who was the subject of a scathing ethics investigation released earlier this month and is facing nearly two dozen charges in federal court.

Santos responded to the competing expulsion resolutions by taking to the House floor and asking colleagues to understand what kind of precedent it would set for him to be removed before federal charges against him are resolved. He made clear that he would not be resigning beforehand.

"This expulsion vote simply undermines and underscores the precedent that we've had in this chamber," Santos said. "It starts and puts us in a new direction, a dangerous one."

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., brought back to the floor legislation he first introduced in February to force the expulsion vote. Republicans were successful in turning aside Garcia's earlier effort, but Garcia said now is the time to act.

Expelling Santos would require support from at least two-thirds of House members voting. Garcia said he expects to reach that number easily, which would make Santos just the sixth member of the House to be removed by his colleagues and only the third since the Civil War.

Santos has survived two prior expulsion votes.

The first occurred in May on Garcia's resolution when the House, at the urging of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, voted along party lines to refer the matter to the ethics panel. The second vote occurred earlier this month when fellow New York Republicans sought to distance themselves from their scandal-plagued colleague and forced a vote.

Many who voted against expulsion said it was important to wait on the ethics panel to complete its investigation.

"In modern times, it is House precedent that representatives are only expelled after conviction of a felony," Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said in a prepared statement.

Lofgren voted against expulsion earlier this month. She said precedents are important to follow, but "every precedent had a first time" and that now she would vote to expel.

The ethics panel's report, released Nov. 16, was unsparing in its criticism, concluding that Santos "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit."

"He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit," the report said.

The Ethics Committee did not make any recommendations on how to deal with Santos, saying that doing so would involve a lengthy, trial-like process that would only give Santos more opportunity to delay accountability for his actions.

Instead, the committee simply submitted its report to the House. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., the panel's chairman, then followed up with his resolution to expel Santos. Guest called the evidence uncovered in the investigation "more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment is expulsion."

Because the resolution is privileged, Speaker Mike Johnson must address it within two days. The vote could occur as soon as today.

Johnson said Monday in Florida that he spoke to Santos over the Thanksgiving holiday and talked to him about his options, but it was not yet determined how the House would proceed.

They spoke again Tuesday. Santos told reporters that Johnson asked how he was doing and whether he had made his decision.

"I said yes. I mean, put up or shut up at this point," Santos said.

Whichever expulsion resolution is brought up for a vote this week, Garcia said the vote to expel would be bipartisan. "I think it's going to be overwhelming," he said.