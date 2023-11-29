Capital murder trial of LR man begins

The capital murder trial of a Little Rock man started under a cloud Tuesday after friends and family members of both the defendant and the victim reportedly began taunting one another over social media during jury selection.

Charles Edward McCollum III, 23, is on trial in Pulaski County Circuit Court charged with capital murder in connection with a shootout at a west Little Rock convenience store that left one man dead.

McCollum is charged with capital murder, commission of a terroristic act and first-degree battery over accusations he provoked the Jan. 14, 2021, deadly shootout at the Map-co convenience store at 8818 Kanis Road. Killed in the shootout was Jacob Emmanuel Robinson Jr., 23, while 59-year-old James Steyers of Little Rock, was wounded. Steyers, whom prosecutors described as an innocent bystander, recovered from his wounds. He was not called to testify for prosecutors.

If convicted, McCollum faces a sentence of life in prison.

Two other Little Rock men, Cesaire Rice and Anthony Dwayne Williams Jr., both 22 at the time of the incident, were accused of taking part in the gunfire, which authorities have described as an “ambush” after the four men’s paths crossed at the store. Lawyers for the defendants denied any wrongdoing on the part of their clients, saying Robinson was the first to shoot and that their clients returned fire either in self-defense or to protect their friends.

Williams pleaded guilty Oct. 19, 2022, to one count of felony criminal mischief in exchange for the dismissal of charges of capital murder and first-degree battery and was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence. Rice is scheduled to go on trial in March on charges of capital murder, commission of a terroristic act and first-degree battery.

Following jury selection Tuesday morning, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen D. Whatley called in two large groups of friends and family of both McCollum and Robinson and issued stern warnings to both groups. Whatley said she had received information that during jury selection, the two groups had been making disparaging comments to one another over social media.

“I will not have this trial disrupted by either side,” Whatley said. “Mr. McCollum is entitled to a fair trial. The state of Arkansas is entitled to a fair trial.” She warned that if anyone were to disrupt the proceedings she would have them ejected from the courtroom, “and security downstairs will be notified.” At that, Whatley leaned forward and fixed her gaze on the gallery.

“Does anyone think I’m playing?” she demanded, as the courtroom fell dead silent.

Deputy prosecutors Jayme Lee Butts-Hall, Kate Wyly, and Justin Brown, presenting the state’s case against McCollum, called eight witnesses Tuesday, seven of whom were Little Rock Police Department patrol officers, detectives and crime scene investigators. The prosecutors carefully walked jurors through the shooting incident, the aftermath and the investigation as they worked to blunt a possible self-defense argument from McCollum’s defense attorney, Patrick Benca.

In his opening, Benca portrayed Robinson as the instigator of the incident, saying that McCollum and all of his friends knew Robinson.

According to surveillance video from the Mapco convenience store played in court on Tuesday, Steyers was first to arrive at the store on Kanis Road at 11:20 p.m., followed by Robinson one minute later. Steyers entered the store at 11:21, made a purchase and then exited and began fueling his vehicle, a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. Robinson entered the store at 11:22, purchased several items and walked out at 11:24.

One minute earlier, according to the surveillance footage, a light colored Nissan Altima pulled into the lot from John Barrow Road, followed by a black Mercedes Benz and a white Cadillac. Video showed McCollum exit the passenger side of the Nissan Altima and walk toward the white Cadillac, driven by Rice, as Williams walked into the store, passing Robinson on his way out.

According to Little Rock police detective Roy Williams, who walked jurors through the surveillance video, Rice began walking toward the entrance, then turned back toward his vehicle, the white Cadillac, as Robinson ran toward his vehicle and McCollum walked behind Robinson’s vehicle. Detective Williams then described a wild-west style shootout with Williams shooting from the front door, Rice shooting from Robinson’s left side and McCollum shooting from behind Robinson’s vehicle while Robinson returned fire with a 7.62x39mm Draco AK-style pistol.

Jay Bradford, a Little Rock resident who was present the night of the shooting, testified that he pulled into the Mapco station to get gas after getting off work that night and pulled in behind what turned out to be Robinson’s vehicle. While talking on his cell phone with a friend, he said, the shooting began.

“I heard something going off like fireworks,” Bradford said, saying he saw Robinson, “only when he got out to fire back.” During the melee, Bradford said, one of the tires on his car was shot out.

“The gentleman in the car ahead of me,” he said, referring to Robinson, “used my car for cover.” Susan Moll, a crime scene specialist with the Little Rock Police Department, testified that spent shell casings from four different caliber weapons were recovered from the scene, including 9mm, .40 caliber and 5.7x28mm pistol rounds and 7.62x39mm rifle rounds. She testified that 66 spent shell casings were recovered from the scene and that nine live rounds were recovered from the Draco pistol Robinson was using.

Little Rock patrol officer Justin Nash testified that the Draco used by Robinson appeared to have jammed at some point during the gunfight.

Little Rock police detective Irving Jackman, the lead detective on the shooting, got into a testy exchange with Benca as the attorney pressed him on an incident earlier on the day of Robinson’s shooting where he said Robinson had allegedly chased McCollum and fired shots at his car. Jackman testified that analysis of shell casings found at the scene of Robinson’s homicide had tied his Draco to another shooting incident but he said it was impossible to say with certainty that Robinson had wielded the weapon in the earlier incident.

“You were aware the Draco was used in other shootings?” Benca pressed.

“One other shooting,” Jackman insisted, saying the shooting had involved three subjects with no fatalities.

“Just another shooting?” Benca retorted, which elicited a hurried bench conference, one of several during the day.

Testimony resumes this morning at 9 a.m. with the prosecution’s final two witnesses. It is not known if Mc-Collum intends to testify.



