Chance of rain, strong winds forecast Thursday for much of state

Much of Arkansas is forecast to receive some rain on Thursday and possibly into early Friday, the National Weather Service said.

“Rain is practically a guarantee on Thursday,” Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North LIttle Rock, said Wednesday afternoon. “It will be a persistent rain, with maybe some thunderstorms that should wrap up early Friday.”

Little Rock, and much of Arkansas, is not at a high risk of severe weather, Hood said.

“Overall, the chance for the Little Rock metro area and much of the state to see severe weather is very low. We aren’t even worried about enough rain to cause flash flooding,” he said.

Parts of southwest Arkansas are forecast to see up to two inches of rain while Little Rock and much of the remainder of the state is forecast to see up to an inch and a half of rain, the weather service said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Rainfall amounts of 1-2" will be possible with lower amounts further north and east. Winds should become gusty Thursday night,” the post said Wednesday morning.

The gusty winds will be most prominent from Thursday night around 6 p.m. to Friday morning around 6 a.m., the forecaster said.

Winds in Little Rock could have gusts as strong as 30 mph and regular, sustained winds as strong as 20 mph, Hood said.

Southeast Arkansas has a good chance of seeing sustained winds as strong as 30 mph and gusts of wind closer to 40 mph, he said.

“When I think of concerns and hazards involving strong winds, I take into account the time of year,” Hood said. “So Arkansans might want to make sure their Christmas decorations, especially big inflatables, trash cans and patio furniture are secure. The wind can loosen anchors and cause things to blow away.”

Temperatures in the Little Rock area are going to be near normal for Thursday, with highs in the 50s, the forecaster said.

“It will be a cool rain, but not a cold rain,” Hood said. “Little Rock will be very close to normal temperatures during the day, but then overnight temperatures will be well above normal than what we’d expect for the end of November.”

Rain should be east of Little Rock by 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. on Friday, the forecaster said.