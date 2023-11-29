Chief justice candidate Martin reports $4,300 in campaign finance report for October





Attorney Jay Martin reported Tuesday that his campaign for chief justice of Arkansas ended October with a campaign treasury of $4,300.

Martin reported loaning his campaign $3,300 and raising $1,000 in contributions and spending nothing in October.

"Little activity [in October] as we have just gotten started, but November's report will be better," he said.

Candidates for state office are required to file campaign finance reports if their total contributions raised or expenditures exceeded $500. The reports for October were due last week in the secretary of state's office. Martin said there will not be another late report.

State Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood reported last week that she raised $32,068.55 in contributions and spent $3,908.05 in October for her chief justice campaign. That increased Wood's total reported contributions to $45,925.74 and total reported expenses to $12,286.05 through Oct. 31. After factoring in her $50,000 loan to her campaign, she reported $83,639.69 in her campaign treasury at the end of October.

State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb reported last week that she raised $15,350 in contributions and spent $9,259.29 in October on her chief justice campaign. That increased Webb's total contributions to $76,100 and total expenses to $11,845.72 through Oct. 31. After factoring in her $50,000 loan to her campaign, she reported $114,254.28 in her campaign treasury at the end of October.

A campaign finance report for the other candidate for chief justice, state Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker, had not been posted on the secretary of state's website as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the 2024 election, Baker, Martin, Webb and Wood are running to succeed retiring Chief Justice Dan Kemp, starting in 2025.



