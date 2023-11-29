Commitments, top target impressed with expected Petrino hiring

The expected return of former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino to Fayetteville as offensive coordinator has been well received by commitments and a major target.

Petrino, who led the Razorbacks to a 34-17 record from 2008-11, was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M this season.

Former Arkansas receiver commitment Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff was impressed with the expected hire.

“I feel like that’s [a] big move for the offense,” Crutchfield said. “I don’t know what type of offense he runs but from the rumors, [it] sounds like it was a good idea.”

Crutchfield pledged to Arkansas in the spring and reopened his recruitment Nov. 4. He has four official visits remaining after visiting Fayetteville in June.

Crutchfield said he is considering Missouri, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn for trips.

Arkansas running back commitment Braylen Russell of Benton picked the Razorbacks over South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee on July 14.

“[I'm] very excited," Russell, who plans to enroll at Arkansas in January, said. "He offered me when he was at Texas A&M and came to my school to watch me practice. I can’t wait to run the ball in his offense. Go Hogs.”

Bentonville receiver and Arkansas pledge CJ Brown is expected to be an early enrollee in January.

“[I'm] really excited to get to work with him in the spring,” Brown said.

Class of 2025 quarterback commitment Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian looks forward to sitting down with Petrino and learning more about his offense.

“I think that Coach Petrino is a great hire,” Wilson said. “I haven’t met him personally, but he seems to have a great history with quarterbacks and development. He is really experienced at what he does so I am excited to meet him and get in his offense.”