Community Briefs Nov. 29, 2023

PB reschedules Christmas Parade

The Pine Bluff Christmas Parade was rescheduled to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The parade had been set for Thursday, but was changed due to inclement weather that's expected, according to a flier.

The parade will start at 10th Avenue and Main Street, turns east on Sixth Avenue, then south on Convention Center Drive and ends at the old Plaza Hotel parking lot. The event will feature Santa along with other entries. The parade is sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff and Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Chamber sets Lunch & Learn

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Learn & Lunch event from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

The guest speaker will be Carvin Brown, executive director of the Our Blood Institute in Arkansas.

Lunch will be served, however reservations are required by emailing vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or calling (870) 535-0110.

Chamber seeks high school leaders

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking high school sophomores and juniors to consider applying for Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program.

JLPB helps develop students by exploring various community issues, fostering friendships among participants, teaching the importance of community service and enhancing leadership abilities, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The program includes five sessions from January through May taking place from 4-6 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 per students. Scholarships are available upon request.

For details, contact Jamal Gordon at jamal@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Virtual Veterans Career Fair set

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Government Agency Virtual Veterans Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 15 employers seeking talents of veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free. To register for the career fair and access free resources, visit jobs.dav.org.

Area Agency plans menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Dec. 4 -- Baked mushroom burger, stewed tomatoes, Au Gratin potatoes, pineapples, and milk.

Dec. 5 -- Homemade chicken soup, broccoli/cauliflower salad, crackers, Jell-O cake, and milk.

Dec. 6 -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic biscuit, orange wedges, and milk.

Dec. 7 -- Teriyaki chicken with rice, Japanese vegetables, fruit, brownie, and milk.

Dec. 8 -- BBQ chicken, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, hot spiced peaches, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.