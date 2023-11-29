Consumer confidence inches up

After declining for three straight months, American consumer confidence ticked up in November as the all-important Christmas holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 102 this month from 99.1 in October. Analysts were expecting a reading of 101. The October reading was revised down from an original reading of 102.6.

The index measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The main index was boosted by respondents whose outlook for the next six months improved.

The recent steady slowdown in inflation is offering consumers some much-needed relief after years of stubborn price increases. Combined with a still-resilient labor market, that has allowed real wages to begin rising again and given Americans the wherewithal to keep spending.

"General improvements were seen across the spectrum of income groups surveyed in November," Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Consumers remain preoccupied with rising prices in general, followed by war/conflicts and higher interest rates."

The index measuring Americans short-term expectations for income, business and job market rose to 77.8 in November from 72.7 in October. However, it was the third straight reading below 80 for future expectations, which historically signals a recession within a year.

The survey also showed that Americans' expectations of a recession in the next 12 months declined to the lowest level so far this year. Still, about two-thirds of those surveyed still expect a downturn before the end of 2024.

Consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to consumer behavior as they take measure of the broader economy.

In September, spending by consumers rose by a brisk 0.4%, even as Americans face ever-higher borrowing costs. After a strong summer, economists forecast that consumer spending will slow in the final three months of the year, as credit card debt and delinquencies rise and average savings fall.

Americans did cut back on retail spending in October, ending six straight months of gains, though the decline was partly caused by falling prices for both gasoline and cars.

Though they continue to spend, inflation, geopolitical conflicts and higher interest rates remain at the forefront of American consumers' minds.

Consumers' view of current conditions inched down modestly this month, to 138.2 from 138.6 in October.

The share of consumers who said jobs were "plentiful" rose. Still, the difference between those saying jobs are currently "plentiful" compared to "hard to get" -- a metric watched closely by economists as a gauge of labor-market strength -- was little changed.

Buying plans strengthened, with the share of consumers expecting to buy a car, a home or major appliances all advancing from a month earlier. A metric of expected inflation eased and a larger share of consumers said they expect lower interest rates in the coming year.

The perceived likelihood of a recession over the next year fell to the lowest level in 2023, though around two-thirds still expect one to happen.

Separate data out last week from a University of Michigan survey showed short-term inflation expectations climbed to a seven-month high in November, while long-term views remained at levels not seen in over a decade.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and Augusta Saraiva, Chris Middleton, Michael Sasso and Marien Lopez Medina of Bloomberg News (WPNS).