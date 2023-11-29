Ex-presidents, first ladies pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter





ATLANTA -- Rosalynn Carter was remembered Tuesday as a former U.S. first lady who leveraged her fierce intellect and political power to put her deep Christian faith into action by always helping others, especially those who needed it most.

A gathering of first ladies and presidents -- including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter -- joined other political figures in tribute. But a parade of speakers said her global stature was not what defined her.

"She had met kings and queens, presidents, others in authority, powerful corporate leaders and celebrities," her son James "Chip" Carter III said. "She said the people that she felt the most comfortable with and the people she enjoyed being with the most were those that lived in absolute abject poverty, the ones without adequate housing, without a proper diet and without access to health care."

The service was held during three days of events celebrating the humanitarian who died Nov. 19 at home in Plains, Ga., at the age of 96.

Jimmy Carter, who is 10 months into home hospice care, watched from his wheelchair, reclining and covered by a blanket featuring his wife's face. Chip and his sister, Amy, held their father's hands and were flanked by their brothers, Jeff and Jack.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, the Carters' longtime friends, joined them in the front row, along with former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the other living former first ladies, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff paid their respects, as did Georgia's U.S. senators and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty.

More than 1,000 people, including a sizeable contingent of Secret Service agents, filled the sanctuary. Former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush were invited but did not attend.

"My mother was the glue that held our family together through the ups and downs and thicks and thins of our family's politics," Chip Carter said.

The pews filled with political power players but front and center were her children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- all surrounding Jimmy Carter, her partner of 77 years.

"Their partnership and love story was a defining feature of her life," said Amy Carter, who read a love note her father wrote to her mother 75 years ago.

It was Jimmy Carter's first public appearance since he entered hospice care, other than a brief ride with Rosalynn in September's Plains Peanut Festival parade, where they were visible only through the open windows of a Secret Service vehicle. He was with his wife during her final hours.

"He never wants to be very far from her," Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said. The trip to Atlanta was "hard" for the former president, but "this is her last trip up, and it's probably his, too," she added. "He's determined."

The Carters married in 1946 and became the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. Jimmy Carter is the longest-lived president; Rosalynn Carter was the second-longest lived first lady, trailing only Bess Truman, who died at 97.

Family members described how Rosalynn Carter went from growing up in a small town where she had never spoken to a group larger than her Sunday school class to being a global figure who visited more than 120 countries.

Joe and Jill Biden "were able to express their condolences directly to the Carter family," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that the Bidens hold "the entire Carter family close to their hearts."

The president's history with the couple dates from 1976, when he became the first senator to endorse Jimmy Carter for president. In an undated letter to a Democratic colleague, Biden -- then 33 -- argued that the former Georgia governor was "the candidate who can bring the presidency back to our party."





He campaigned extensively for Carter. Biden continued to serve as an ally after Carter won the presidency, though the pair did not always agree.

Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter have stayed in touch throughout Biden's presidency, officials say.

After Rosalynn Carter died, the Bidens praised her as an inspirational woman who "walked her own path." They recognized her in a statement as an advocate for women and girls and a supporter of mental health care.

"Time and time again, during the more-than-four-decades of our friendship -- through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss -- we always felt the hope, warmth and optimism of Rosalynn Carter," the Bidens said.

Rosalynn Carter's funeral will take place today in Plains, with an invitation-only service at Maranatha Baptist Church -- where the Carters have been members since returning to Georgia after his presidency. She will be buried after a private graveside service in a plot the couple will share, visible from the front porch of the home they built before Jimmy Carter's first political campaign in 1962.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Barrow, Andrew DeMillo, Sudhin Thanawala and Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press and by Marisa Iati of The Washington Post.

An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter after a tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Amy Carter and her husband John Joseph "Jay" Kelly and James "Chip" Carter and his wife Becky watch. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)





