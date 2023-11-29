Follow live: Razorbacks host No. 7 Duke

15:00, 1H - Arkansas 10, Duke 10

The Razorbacks have gotten good starts to the night from their frontcourt.

Chandler Lawson came up with a steal and a block on the first few defensive possessions, and Trevon Brazile hit a right-corner 3 and a midrange jumper through contact.

Brazile has 6 points to lead all scorers. El Ellis has 2 assists and Jeremiah Davenport has 1, setting up Lawson for a layup.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke's All-America forward, picked up 2 fouls before the first stoppage tonight. Big-time development early.

Khalif Battle checked into the game during the break.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: El Ellis, Devo Davis, Jeremiah Davenport, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

The Razorbacks tonight are facing Duke in Bud Walton Arena for the first time. The programs last met in the Elite Eight in San Francisco in 2022, a game the Blue Devils won 78-69.

Arkansas is coming off a 1-2 week at Battle 4 Atlantis and has lost 3 of its last 4 games overall dating to Nov. 17. The Razorbacks are 4-3 this season.

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark (back) is out tonight, but forward Jalen Graham (back) is in uniform. Graham has missed the last 4 games and did not travel to Nassau last week.

Brazile is looking to bounce back from finishing scoreless on 0 of 4 shooting and 3 rebounds last Friday against North Carolina. Davis did not take a shot or score in the game either.

Ellis has history with Duke having played in the ACC the previous 2 seasons. He had 21 points and 7 assists against the Blue Devils last season, and 18 points in January 2022.

Davenport is making his third start of the season. He had 9 points in 25 minutes in the loss to the Tar Heels last week.

Duke's starters: Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Jared McCain, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski

The Blue Devils have won 4 straight games since losing to Arizona at home on Nov. 10. Since the loss, they have beaten Michigan State (neutral), Bucknell, La Salle and Southern Indiana.

Filipowski leads Duke in scoring (18.8) and rebounding (8.0) as well as steals (1.2) and blocks (1.7). He is shooting 56% from the field and has made 63.2% of his two-point attempts this season.

Filipowski had 21 points and 14 rebounds against Southern Indiana, and finished with 25 points and 7 rebounds in the loss to the Wildcats.

Proctor is second on the team in scoring at 12.5 per game and averages a team-best 5.7 assists. McCain is 12 of 26 (46.2%) from three-point range and Proctor is 10 of 28 (35.7%).

Filipowski has also knocked down 6 of his 18 attempts from deep.

Per KenPom, Duke is No. 9 nationally in offensive efficiency and No. 27 in defensive efficiency.