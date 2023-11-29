Griffin rejects language for proposed amendment that would require paper ballots for all Arkansas elections





Attorney General Tim Griffin on Wednesday nixed a possible popular name and ballot title for a proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment aimed at requiring all elections in Arkansas to be conducted with paper ballots and removing language in the Arkansas Constitution that permits elections to be conducted by voting machines.

The ballot committee Restore Election Integrity Arkansas proposed the Arkansas constitutional amendment. Conrad Reynolds of Conway is the committee's chief operating officer.

Griffin's office received Restore Election Integrity Arkansas' proposed constitutional amendment that included a popular name and ballot title "after hours" on Nov. 9, Griffin spokesman Jeff LeMaster said. Wednesday was the deadline for Griffin to take action on the proposed ballot title and popular name as a result of the holidays.

The attorney general's options include certifying the popular name and ballot title as submitted, rejecting the entire submission, giving the reasons for the rejection and instructing the sponsor to redesign the measure, or substituting and certifying a more appropriate popular name or ballot title.

Griffin said in a letter dated Tuesday to attorney Clint Lancaster that after reviewing the text of the proposed constitutional amendment as well as the proposed popular name and and ballot title, "I have concluded that I must reject your proposed popular name and ballot title and instruct you to design them."

He said several problems in the text of the proposed constitutional amendment prevent him from ensuring that the ballot title is not misleading or from substituting a more appropriate ballot title.

These problems range from the proposed constitutional amendment stating it "would repeal the secrecy requirement" for individual votes to be maintained under Section 2 of Amendment 50 to it being unclear how the proposal would allow any disabled voter to vote by a "voting machine" when the proposal repeals the use of voting machines, Griffin said.

He said the proposed popular name of the proposal is 152 words and longer than a typical popular name.

"It instead reads like a second ballot title. Although this alone is not misleading, you may wish to significantly shorten the popular name to better meet the purpose of popular names...," Griffin wrote in his letter to Lancaster.

Griffin said it's his opinion that "Your proposed popular name contains impermissible 'partisan coloring' language when it uses the word 'integrity.'

The Arkansas Supreme Court has held that "partisan coloring" language is a form of salesmanship that gives the voter only the impression that the proponents of the proposed constitutional amendment wish to convey about the activity represented by the words, he said.

Griffin said it's also his opinion that the ballot title also contains impermissible "partisan coloring" language by using the words "to ensure free, fair and secure elections."

Certifying the proposal's popular name and ballot title would clear the way for the Restore Election Integrity Arkansas committee to begin collecting signatures of registered voters in an effort to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 general election ballot.

Sponsors of proposed constitutional amendments are required to submit 91,704 signatures of registered voters to the Secretary of State's office by July 5, 2024. The total must include signatures from voters in at least 50 counties, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Reynolds, a retired U.S. Army colonel who unsuccessfully challenged Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in 2022, said earlier this month that the proposed constitutional amendment is a proposal from his Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative, a 501(c) (4) nonprofit group.

"The 2020 election has no bearing on what we are doing here," he said, referring to the 2020 presidential election.

According to Lancaster, "we are trying to make elections more secure" in Arkansas through the proposed constitutional amendment.

Several weeks ago, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative challenging the legality of Arkansas' ballot-counting machines. At issue was whether the bar code-based system allows voters "to verify in a private and independent manner the votes selected by the voter on the ballot before the ballot is cast" as described in Arkansas Code 7-5-504, which sets the standards for machine operations under the state Election Code.

In dismissing the lawsuit, Fox ruled that the system does provide that verification opportunity as required by law because voters are given printed ballots to cast once they've selected their choices from the computer system.

Lancaster has filed a motion for state Supreme Court to expedite its consideration of the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative's appeal of Fox's ruling according to court records.

During the regular session earlier this year, the Republican-dominated Legislature enacted Act 350 of 2020 under which counties that choose to forgo electronic voting machines in favor of paper ballots will be responsible for the cost of the paper ballots and any devices or machines required for the printing and tabulation of paper ballots.

In August, the Searcy County Quorum Court approved a resolution to shift from using voting machines to paper ballots.

In March, the Cleburne County Quorum Court reversed its earlier decision to switch to paper ballots.



