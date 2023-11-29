Hot-shooting UALR wins second in a row

On a chilly night in Little Rock, the Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team used a hot shooting display to rout Ball State 90-64 and pick up its second straight win Tuesday night at the Jack Stephens Center.

Bradley Douglas scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting to lead the way for the Trojans (3-4). The former junior college All-American showed off his ability from long range, making 6 of 8 attempts from behind the arc.

"I started off the season slow, but just staying in the gym, getting shots up and they fell tonight," Douglas said. "Of course, it felt good to finally see the shots fall. Just happy they fell tonight. At the same, we're all gelling out there and playing good team defense."

UALR shot 63.8% (37 of 58) as a team and 60% (12 of 20) from three-point range.

"He was a little warm out there," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said of Douglas' performance. "He made some big shots, made some timely shots and played well for us. He's capable of doing that. We've got a lot of guys that are capable of doing that. That's the good thing about our team."

UALR got off to a fast start, building a 25-14 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Douglas hit two early three-pointers and finished the first half with 12 points. With the hot shooting and a strong defensive effort, the Trojans pushed the lead to 52-32 at halftime.

With two starters out for the Trojans -- Khalen Robinson and DeAntoni Gordon -- the starting lineup included Jordan Jefferson and Creed Williamson and both provided strong performances.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson also played well, hitting 3 of 5 shots from behind the arc and scoring all 11 of his points before halftime.

"I thought the two freshman bigs [Crocker-Johnson and Williamson] were great," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "Twenty-one points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. 9 of 13 from the field. I thought they really played well."

With Robinson missing his second straight game with a knee injury, Jefferson took advantage of the extended minutes in his starting role, finishing with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor.

Basheer Jihad did most of the damage for Ball State, scoring 25 points. He shot 9 of 15 from the floor and his 21 first half points kept the Cardinals (5-2) competitive early.

A jump shot from Jihad pulled Ball State to 34-28 with 9:15 left in the first, half. But a scoring drought in the final four minutes of the half allowed the Trojans to jump out to the commanding lead at the break.

"For the first time, we [held a team] to 60-something points instead of giving up 80 points," Walker said. "It's a big difference. We were long overdue for a night like this and it came tonight. We shot the daylights out of the basketball and we guarded."

The hot shooting continued for UALR to open the second half as Douglas hit another three-pointer from the left wing less than two minutes into the half that extended the lead to 59-36 and forced a quick timeout from Ball State.

A jump shot by Williamson with 6:36 left in the game gave the Trojans their largest lead at 90-52. Ball State scored the final 12 points of the game long after the result was in hand.

The Trojans finished with 22 assists.

"The pace that we play with every night, you're going to have a chance to get 18 to 22 assists," Walker said. "That's a big number, 22 assists."

With in-state rival Arkansas State coming to Little Rock on Friday, UALR will look to pick up its third win in a row on its home floor.

"You always want to protect home," Douglas said. "That's what Coach Walker says. Protect home, so that's what we're trying to do."