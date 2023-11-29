In the News

Aurelien Rousseau, the Minister of Health and Prevention in France, said "we're heading to a general rule to show our determination," as the country introduced plans to ban smoking in various public areas, including beaches, public parks and forests.

Stephen Colbert, current host of CBS' "The Late Show," revealed via social media that he was forced to cancel this week's episodes due to his appendix bursting, forcing him to have immediate surgery.

Allison Cozzi, of Greenwich, Conn., has sued the Chopt chain of restaurants after she alleged that she had been accidentally served a severed piece of the manager's left pointer finger at their Mount Kisco, N.Y., location on April 7.

Laura Kelly, the Democratic governor of Kansas, announced that production of a new blue and deep gold state license plate would stop in response to the large amount of statewide criticism over the past six days.

Eduards Sizovs, organizer of the DevTernity software conference, admitted via posts on X, formerly Twitter, that at least one featured speaker was an "auto-generated" woman with a fake title, after allegations of fake profiles on his websites began to appear.

Jonathan McClintock, spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department, said that police helped arrest a 26-year-old streaker at Disneyland after he'd begun climbing around the It's a Small World ride before being found completely naked outside by the time he was taken in.

Dr. Kursheed Haider, a 48-year-old pulmonologist from Carmichael, Calif., was jailed on a charge of possessing child pornography after becoming the subject of an investigation that led agents to find records of him exchanging materials containing child sexual abuse.

David Grisham, a Texas man, dressed up as the Grinch and stood outside Sleepy Hollow Elementary in Amarillo, Texas, with a sign that read "Santa is Fake. Jesus is Real," claiming he was trying to show parents "don't want to admit that lying to their child is wrong in spite of what God's word says."

Gil Ofarim, a 41-year-old German-Israeli singer, admitted to lying that he had been turned away from a hotel in Leipzig, Germany, because he had been wearing a Star of David pendant, and will have to pay a fine of $10,950 as a result of a court judgement.