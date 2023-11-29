It’s Duke day

FAYETTEVILLE -- Thirty years ago to the day the University of Arkansas men's basketball team played its first game at Walton Arena and beat Murray State 93-67 on Nov. 29, 1993, the Razorbacks are home again tonight.

Arkansas will play No. 7 Duke, which has won five national championships, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge tonight.

It's the most-anticipated home nonconference matchup for the Razorbacks since No. 1 UNLV came into Barnhill Arena and beat No. 2 Arkansas 112-105 on Feb. 10, 1991.

When the Arkansas-Duke game was announced in June, it carried the expectation for a possible top-10 matchup.

But the Razorbacks, who opened the season No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, no longer are ranked after losing two of three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas last week to fall to 4-3.

Arkansas lost its most recent home game 78-72 to North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17.

"Obviously at this juncture, none of us thought that we'd be 4-3, but we are," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Monday night on his radio show. "You've got to get out of your feelings. You've got to bounce back.

"We're going to have an incredible crowd on Wednesday against an incredible team that's got potentially three first-round NBA Draft picks and two lottery picks that we'll be playing against.

"When you play against pros, you'd better bring your 'A' game."

NBADraft.net projects Duke 6-5 sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor as the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft, 7-0 sophomore center Kyle Filipowski at No. 11 and 6-3 freshman guard Caleb Foster, who plays off the bench, at No. 24.

"They've got some guys on their team that would have been first-round picks last year," Musselman said. "And they came back to get better."









Arkansas has a potential first-round pick in 6-10 redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, who has recovered from knee surgery after missing all but the first nine games last season.

"I feel like there's no better challenge," Brazile said of the Razorbacks trying to get their season back on track against Duke. "We're coming off 1-2, losing three of our last four.

"Me personally, I invite the challenge of playing one of the top teams in the country, especially at home. I love our odds.

"We're coming out here to win for real."

The Blue Devils (5-1) are playing their first road game of the season. They've won four consecutive games since losing 78-73 to No. 2 Arizona at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but are taking on Arkansas after needing a second-half rally to beat Southern Indiana 80-62 last Friday.

Southern Indiana (1-6) led Duke 35-31 at halftime.

"That definitely wasn't the first half that we expected," said Proctor, who is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 assists per game. "Obviously, I take accountability for that, just how slow we started, just the energy.

"It was a full house in Cameron, but we still need to bring our own energy because we've got to build habits throughout the season."

Duke got 21 points and 14 points from Filipowski, who is averaging 18.8 and 8.0, to put away Southern Indiana. Proctor had 11 points and seven assists.

"Obviously, this was a step back. ... There's no excuses for this right here," Proctor said. "But I think we're still evolving, getting better every day.

"We've just got to get ready for Arkansas. We've got to have a good prep for them.

"It's definitely going to be a hostile environment on Wednesday, so we'll be ready for that."

Jon Scheyer, in his second season as Duke's coach after being a player and assistant coach for Mike Krzyzewksi, said the Blue Devils know they have a lot of things they need to do better.

"We are not close to where we want to be," Scheyer said.

Neither are the Razorbacks.

"We need some better performances individually, both sides of the basketball," Musselman said. "We're fouling way too much off the ball.We're not creating nearly the amount of steals we need."

Arkansas is averaging 5.4 steals to rank 298th nationally and had four steals in each of its three losses.

After the Razorbacks opened the Battle for Atlantis with a 77-74, double-overtime victory over Stanford, Memphis hit 24 of 30 free throws and North Carolina 25 of 35 in beating Arkansas 84-79 and 87-72, respectively.

"I mean, if we were fouling a lot and getting a lot of steals, that would make sense," Musselman said, managing a chuckle. "But we're fouling a lot and not getting steals. Probably a recipe for being where we are.

"If you're going to be overly aggressive by fouling, then you should be getting steals. We're fouling people 30 feet away from the ball just because we're fouling them. ... We've got to do a better job defending without fouling.

"Got to create more offense through our defense."

Brazile is among five returnees for the Razorbacks, who also have eight newcomers.

"I would say as far as the team, I learned that we're right there as far as figuring it out," Brazile said of takeaways from the Battle 4 Atlantis. "All we've got to do is put all those pieces together."

The Razorbacks likely will play tonight without junior guard Tramon Mark, who is averaging a team-high 18.4 points, as he continues to recover from a back injury he suffered against North Carolina.

But Musselman said on his radio show the team had a good practice Monday after being off Saturday and Sunday.

"Very detailed practice," Musselman said. "Obviously when you play a team like Duke, you'd better be overly detailed."

Brazile said the Razorbacks need to put their recent losses behind them and focus on the Blue Devils.

"I feel like you've got to have a positive mindset going into Wednesday," Brazile said. "It's a big matchup, a big game. We know what Duke can do.

"We've gotten a couple of off days to get our minds reset, kind of step away, so there should be some positive energy."