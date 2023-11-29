It's official; Petrino returning to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Bobby Petrino, the blast from the past, began his second stint with the University of Arkansas football program, with a pull on the heart strings.

Early Wednesday, Petrino posted a picture of himself and former UA quarterback Ryan Mallett, who died last June, on the social media platform X standing on a sideline. Accompanying the picture, Petrino wrote, “It’s you and me 15. Proud to be coming home. Now let’s bring the Hogs a Championship!!”

Mallett, who wore the No. 15, led the Razorbacks to their only Bowl Championship Series berth in 2010 with a Sugar Bowl appearance against Ohio State in Petrino’s third season as head coach at Arkansas.

He was hired back by fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman on Tuesday as his third offensive coordinator in as many years.

The UA made his hiring official just before noon on Wednesday after an evening filled with anticipation of his return largely stoked up a fan base that had been bummed out by the Razorbacks’ 4-8 season.

Details of Petrino’s deal were not immediately available.

While current Arkansas player KJ Jefferson pulled in most of the school’s career records for quarterbacks in 2023, he did not touch the Hogs’ single-season passing marks. No, those belong to Mallett, who passed for 3,869 yards in 2010, and Tyler Wilson, who netted 3,638 yards the following year.

Those just happen to be the school’s last 10- and 11-win seasons and they happened in the heyday of Petrino, whose 21-5 mark in 2010-11 is tied with Frank Broyles for the best two-year win total in Arkansas history.

Coach Sam Pittman had praised Petrino on two instances the last couple of seasons, when the Razorbacks were preparing to host Petrino’s Missouri State team early in 2022 and when Arkansas was about to face Texas A&M, where Petrino was serving as offensive coordinator this year.

“Coach Petrino is one of the best offensive minds in the game and we respect him a lot,” Pittman said last September prior to the Aggies’ 34-22 win in Arlington, Texas.

Petrino’s prowess for producing high-octane passing teams could be a lure for current players, prospects and transfers.

Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jackson, responding to a poster’s question on X about how he’s feeling about the hiring of Petrino, wrote, “I’m ready to work” and tagged Petrino on his post.

Multiple Razorbacks from the Petrino era and beyond have weighed in on social media with optimism over Petrino’s return, including record-breaking receiver Jarius Wright, D.J. Williams, Travis Swanson, Chris Gragg, Jake Bequette and Kody Walker.

Wright, whose UA career overlapped precisely with Petrino’s tenure as head coach, is the school record-holder with 2,934 receiving yards.











