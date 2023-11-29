



Those paper ballots

Your editorial about Col.Col. (sic) Conrad Reynolds and his push for paper ballots made me feel nostalgic.

Not long ago, he came to our county to promote his cause. That made me chuckle. I was not able to attend the meeting, but boy, I wish I could have. You see, I am from Conway County. I would have liked to ask if he knew anything of our history. There is a reason (or two) that we were among the first in the state to have machine voting. Pun intended.

We know about paper ballots. There may well be a box or two of them still around in someone's attic.

BART VIRDEN

Morrilton

Arkansas left behind

It seems that Arkansas finds itself at the bottom of the supply chain of a major emerging technology--electric vehicles. Many nearby states including Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma are benefiting greatly from billions of dollars in investments and tens of thousands of new jobs in electric vehicle (EV) assembly plants and battery assembly plants. Yet Arkansas' leaders are congratulating each other for landing a Third World-like lithium mining operation in southwest Arkansas that will extract our natural resources then ship them off to other states where the real economic benefits and jobs will continue to go.

Why does Arkansas consistently manage to be absent when major economic opportunities for growth are presented? As a state, do we lack vision, quality education, investment money, motivation, or do our leaders just continue to keep their eyes on the wrong ball?

DON EVANS

Little Rock

History repeats itself?

In 1923, Adolf Hitler failed to overthrow the German government by force, landing him in jail and turning him into a national joke. Ten years later he seized power after a free election that the Nazis won only 33 percent of the vote in. He gave us "Mein Kampf" and started plotting his Night of the Long Knives.

I pray every day we're not about to see history repeat itself a century later here in America.

PATRICK KECK

Maumelle

Reason must be cash

Can there be a reasonable explanation for voting against scientific research into gun violence? The only thing I can come up with is the bundle of money rolled out to our House of Representatives by the NRA. I am referring to the bill before the House defunding scientific research into gun violence. All four of our representatives voted for this bill!

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

Can't find depravity

Speaker Mike Johnson says that American culture is "so dark and depraved it almost seems irredeemable" and that "The only question is: Is God going to allow our nation to enter a time of judgment for our collective sins?" Mr. Johnson's worries aren't new; in 2004 he said, "Experts project that homosexual marriage is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic."

I have to assume he has some credible insight into our national condition which, it seems, is not good. So I decided to do my own research, starting with a walk through my neighborhood. I didn't see anything too dark or depraved, just a bunch of people dealing with fallen leaves and Thanksgiving plans.

Maybe I wasn't tuned in to what constitutes a collective sin, so I decided to pay a visit to my neighbors who are gay married. If Mr. Johnson is correct, surely I'd find evidence of chaos and/or anarchy there. What I found was two people well into their Christmas decorations and getting ready to play a round of golf. I did take notice of their well-stocked bar which, I'll admit, caused me a little bout of neighborly covetousness, which I think is a personal sin rather than a collective sin, but maybe Speaker Johnson could explain it better. It is a fact that, if my neighbors turned me loose at their liquor cabinet, chaos would ensue. But as hard as I tried, I couldn't find a whiff of depravity anywhere, just decorated Christmas trees and really good bourbon.

If Speaker Johnson is right, and judgment day is nigh, I plan to spend my final hours with my gay neighbors, where, without the slightest hint of irony, they will extend their finest Christian charity in the form of as much Maker's Mark as I can consume before the fires engulf us all.

STEVE OWEN

Hot Springs Village



