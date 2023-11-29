Little Rock city directors debate proposed $7,000 increase to their annual pay

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday debated whether to increase their own pay by $7,000 a year.

Currently, city directors receive $18,000 annually in addition to a $250 monthly stipend.

As the city board prepares to adopt the 2024 budget, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday said officials would propose increasing city directors' annual pay to $25,000.

The last time city directors voted to boost their own pay was 2013, when they increased their annual salary from $12,000 and added the monthly stipend. At the time, the vote was 8-1 with one member absent.

In a 7-3 vote in July, city directors rejected a proposed ordinance from at-large City Director Antwan Phillips that would have raised their annual pay to $28,000 and allowed them to enroll in municipal insurance programs.

Seven city directors are elected to represent specific wards while three others are elected by the city's entire voting population.

The mayor serves as chairman of the city board and is paid $200,000 annually, per the city board's decision to increase Scott's pay from $160,000 in April.

City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5, who was the only member to vote against the pay increase in 2013, on Tuesday made clear that he opposed city directors giving themselves a raise.

At one point during the agenda-setting meeting, Hines said that if they wanted a pay raise, officials ought to send the proposal to voters for them to approve during the coming March election.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said that like Hines, he would vote against a raise and asked whether the proposal could be separated from a vote on the budget ordinance, which Kumpuris said he wanted to support.

Scott said the city attorney was working on the issue in order to allow a "no" vote on the proposed pay increase to be reflected.

The proposed budget ordinance is scheduled to receive a first reading during the city board's meeting on Tuesday, though city board members might vote to advance the measure through all three readings at that time in order to adopt the budget during a single session.

City Director Virgil Miller Jr. of Ward 1 reminded his peers that he supported raising their pay beyond $25,000.

Miller argued that the current rate of pay "really limits the number of people that could have an interest in serving on this board."

Retirees and wealthy people were in a better position to run for seats on the city board compared to others, Miller said. He noted that six of the 10 city directors, including him, were over 70.

City Directors Andrea Lewis of Ward 6 and Ken Richardson of Ward 2 indicated that they agreed with Miller, though the former also said she supported Hines' idea of sending the proposal to voters and suggested residents of each ward be able to decide whether to give their representative a raise.

City Director Brenda "B.J." Wyrick of Ward 7 said she would not support a raise, noting that "it's not about the money for me, it's about public service and helping constituents."

Vice Mayor Kathy Webb of Ward 3 said she would support the proposal despite not supporting Phillips' earlier effort.

Webb encouraged her colleagues to revisit the issue more regularly going forward "so there's not this shock to a lot of people of what appears to be a very large increase."