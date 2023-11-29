Little Rock housing authority’s board votes to seek out new board members for affiliated nonprofit

The board of commissioners of the Little Rock housing authority during a meeting on Tuesday voted to seek out new applicants to be appointed to the board of an affiliated nonprofit as officials try to address a financial and administrative morass.

The same resolution stipulates that no legal fees or expenses will be paid by either organization on behalf of people suing either entity, absent a final court order or the authorization of the housing authority's board in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and repeals any such prior authorization on payments.

It also confirms the housing authority's intent to seek a temporary waiver of a federal requirement that the housing authority's board include a resident of public housing.

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, created the development nonprofit known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corp. in 2006.

Currently, the housing authority's reconstituted board consists of Chair Kerry Wright, Vice Chair Karen Buchanan and Commissioner Bruce James. They oversee Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Ericka Benedicto.

The Little Rock Board of Directors confirmed Buchanan and James to the five-seat panel after city board members in September removed then-Chair H. Lee Lindsey and then-Vice Chair Leta Anthony in light of intensified HUD scrutiny of the housing authority.

A Sept. 1 report from HUD's Quality Assurance Division identified nearly $30 million in potentially problematic spending by the housing authority and an apparent co-mingling of financial records with the nonprofit.

Additionally, citing information from the housing authority's independent public accountant, the same report attributed the housing authority's failure to submit annual audited financial statements for 2019 and beyond to information that had not been received from the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

On Oct. 25, the reconstituted board of the housing authority voted to remove the five board members of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, including Anthony, its president.

Lindsey and Anthony have filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court against the city and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. that seeks their reinstatement to the housing authority's board.

Wright indicated last week that the housing authority's board would not continue a practice in which sitting commissioners also served on the board of the nonprofit.

As they fill out the nonprofit's board, officials will move forward with the understanding that the housing authority's board supersedes that of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, Wright said during the meeting on Tuesday.

The nonprofit's day-to-day activities will remain under the control of the housing authority's executive director and its personnel will report to her, he said.

Two other resolutions adopted during the meeting on Tuesday establish 2024 payment standards for the Housing Choice Voucher program based on HUD's fair market rents and authorize the housing authority's board chair as an additional signatory to Metropolitan Housing Alliance checks above a certain threshold.

The threshold is expected to be discussed during the next meeting, according to Wright.

Commissioners also voted to authorize the executive director to solicit a vendor to conduct housing quality standards inspections.

Additionally, a proposed resolution to solicit legal services to handle things like evictions, contracts and personnel matters was tabled following a discussion of the status of Sylvester Smith, an attorney representing Lindsey and Anthony in their lawsuit.

Smith had been performing some of this work, but officials have been unable to find a contract documenting his engagement, officials said on Tuesday.

After Buchanan and James raised questions about Smith related to moving ahead with the solicitation, Wright recommended tabling the item until the next meeting to give officials more time to investigate.

James said at one point that he did not want to hire legal representation only to need it immediately in the event that Smith sues after producing a copy of a contract.