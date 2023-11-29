Little Rock police ID victim in Boyle Park Road homicide

The Little Rock Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near Boyle Park Road on Monday.

21-year-old Avron Britton was found dead near 2800 Boyle Park Road after the police received a report of a subject down just after 10:20 p.m. Monday, police said.

Britton was found in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds, a news release from the police department said Wednesday morning.

His body was taken by the Pulaski County Coroner to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.