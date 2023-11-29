Man faces capital murder charge in southwest Little Rock killing

A Sherwood man will face a capital murder charge in a Nov. 20 shooting that left a man dead on Baseline Road in Little Rock, police said Wednesday.

Joseph Walker, 40, will be charged in the killing of Robert Overton, 28, who was found shot outside the Citgo convenience store at 5924 Baseline Road shortly after midnight on Nov. 20, police said in a post on social media.

The online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail indicates Walker has been in the jail since Nov. 22, when he was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal impersonation. It listed a charge from a felony warrant being added Wednesday.