Marion earns 2nd straight win

MARION -- The Marion Lady Patriots shot 57% from the field, and held Memphis Briarcrest Christian to 25% in a 64-40 victory at Fidelity Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

"We got out tonight and played well pretty much in all areas," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "We are starting to understand and run our offense, and our defense is coming around. I thought we had fun tonight playing, and that's a really good sign."

Senior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson led all scorers with 18 points and 7 assists for Marion (2-1), while junior Z'Kya Cheers added 16 points and Jada Cheers hit for 10 points.

Madeline Lawrence topped Briarcrest (5-4) with 14 points.

The first quarter featured six lead changes, the last of which went Marion's way when Jackson hit Jada Cheers for a layup late in the period for an 11-9 lead for the Patriots after a quarter.

A Lilly Jones jump shot tied the score at 11-11 early in the second quarter, but that kicked off an 11-0 Marion run for a 22-11 lead.

"I thought that's where the defense really took it up," Johnson said. "We were in position and really guarded well. Forced a few turnovers, which is always good, but we just played good, sound defense there."

The run began with a Jackson runner and when Z'Kya Cheers scored a layup, the Saints called for time.

The stoppage did little to deter the Lady Patriots, however, as Mariyah Rucks scored in the paint, Jackson canned a three-pointer, and when Jackson hit Lewis for a layup. Marion had its first double-digit lead (22-11) with 2:37 left in the half.

Briarcrest rallied to get within 22-17, but Marion took a 24-17 lead to halftime when Joniya Lewis beat the buzzer with a layup.

Marion made its first two shots of the second half, the first of which was a Z'Kya Cheers three-pointer, followed by a Jada Cheers rebound that she pushed up in transition and turned into a layup for a 29-17 lead with 5:42 left in the third.

A 9-0 Lady Patriot run put the contest out of reach as Marion led 43-26 after three quarters.

Jackson hit three-pointers on two of Marion's first three possessions of the fourth quarter to give Marion its first 20-point lead.

"I'm proud of the effort tonight, and I like how smart we were," Johnson said. "We are still figuring out some things, but we are closer all the time."