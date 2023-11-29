More released in Gaza as longer truce sought

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday as international mediators in Qatar worked to extend the truce. The United States urged Israel to better protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza if it follows through on its promise to resume the war.

In the latest swap since the cease-fire began Friday, Israel said 10 of its citizens and two Thai nationals were freed by Hamas and had been returned to Israel. Soon after, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners. The truce is due to end after one more exchange tonight.

For the first time, Israel and Hamas blamed each other for an exchange of fire between troops and militants in northern Gaza. There was no indication it would endanger the truce, which has enabled humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, who heads Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, were in Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, to discuss extending the cease-fire and releasing more hostages, a diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to visit the region this week.

Israel has vowed to resume the war to end Hamas' 16-year rule in Gaza and crush its military capabilities once it's clear that no more hostages will be freed under the deal. That would almost certainly require expanding its ground offensive from northern Gaza to the south, where most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million is now crowded.

It's unclear where they would go if Israel does so, as Egypt has refused to accept refugees and Israel has sealed its border.





The Biden administration told Israel it must avoid "significant further displacement" of and mass casualties among Palestinian civilians if it resumes its offensive, and that it must operate with more precision in southern Gaza than it has in the north, according to U.S. officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

Separately, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Israelis have been receptive when U.S. officials have raised the issue.

Kirby told reporters separately, "Now you have an added population of hundreds of thousands more in the south that you didn't have before (the Israelis) moved into Gaza City."

"And so it's even all that more of an added burden on Israel to make sure that as they start to plan for operations in the south, whatever that looks like, that they have properly accounted for...the extra innocent life that is now in south Gaza."

Hamas and other militants still hold about 160 hostages out of 240 seized in their Oct. 7 assault into southern Israel that ignited the war.

Israel has said it is willing to extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages that Hamas releases, according to the deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. But Hamas is expected to make much higher demands for the release of captive Israeli soldiers.

HOSTAGES AND PRISONERS RELEASED

The latest group of Israeli hostages freed from Gaza -- nine women and a 17-year-old -- were flown to hospitals in Israel, the Israeli military said. The hostages were handed over on a street crowded with cheering people, AP video showed. The 17-year-old girl could be seen walking alongside Hamas militants to a waiting Red Cross jeep with her small, white-haired dog named Bella.

Tuesday's hostage release brought to 60 the number of Israelis freed during the truce. An additional 21 hostages -- 19 Thais, one Filipino and one Russian-Israeli -- have been released in separate negotiations since the truce began.

Before the truce, Hamas released four Israeli hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two other hostages were found dead in Gaza.

The latest swap brought to 180 the number of Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli prisons. Most have been teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Several released women were convicted by Israeli military courts of attempting to carry out deadly attacks. The prisoners are widely seen by Palestinians as heroes resisting occupation.

In the occupied West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians lined the streets of Ramallah to welcome the latest Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel. A Red Cross bus carried the prisoners from Ofer prison -- an Israeli military prison -- into central Ramallah. Some were then carried through the crowds on the shoulders of Palestinians.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara greeted two of the released Thai hostages at Shamir Medical Center in Israel on Tuesday. A small crowd clapped as the two men exited a vehicle and smiled before entering the hospital.

The freed hostages have mostly stayed out of the public eye, but details of their captivity have started to emerge.

In one of the first interviews with a freed hostage, 78-year-old Ruti Munder told Israel's Channel 13 television that she was initially fed well in captivity but that conditions worsened as shortages took hold. She said she was kept in a "suffocating" room and slept on plastic chairs with a sheet for nearly 50 days.

NORTHERN GAZA IN RUINS

The cease-fire has allowed residents who remained in Gaza City and other parts of the north to venture out to survey the destruction and try to locate and bury relatives.

In northern Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp, which Israel bombarded heavily for weeks and which troops surrounded in heavy fighting with militants, "you come across whole city blocks that have been demolished, just a pancake of concrete layered as buildings have collapsed," said Thomas White, the Gaza director for the U.N. agency caring for Palestinian refugees.

The agency delivered six trucks of aid to the camp, including supplies for a medical center. Footage of White's visit showed streets lined with destroyed buildings, cars, and piles of rubble.

A U.N.-led aid consortium estimates that, across Gaza, over 234,000 homes have been damaged and 46,000 completely destroyed, amounting to around 60% of the territory's housing stock. In the north, the destruction "severely compromises the ability to meet basic requirements to sustain life," it said.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. More than 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial attack.

At least 77 soldiers have been killed in Israel's ground offensive. Israel says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

Authorities were able to reopen the dialysis department at Gaza City's Shifa hospital after medical teams brought a small generator. Around 20 patients there had gone two or three weeks without dialysis, Dr. Mutasim Salah told Al-Jazeera TV from the hospital.

Two weeks ago, Israeli forces seized the hospital, which Israel contended was used as a major base by Hamas, an accusation that the group and hospital staff deny.

FEARS FOR THE SOUTH

Israel's bombardment and ground offensive have displaced more than 1.8 million people, nearly 80% of Gaza's population, and most have sought refuge in the south, according to the U.N. Hundreds of thousands of people have packed into U.N.-run schools and other facilities, with many forced to sleep on the streets outside because of overcrowding. Rain and cold winds sweeping across Gaza have made conditions even more miserable.

On Tuesday, Hanan Tayeh returned to her destroyed home in the central town of Johor al-Deek, searching for any belongings.

"I came to get anything for my daughters. Winter has come, and I have nothing for them to wear," she said.

The cease-fire has allowed increased aid delivered by 160 to 200 trucks a day into Gaza, bringing desperately needed food, water and medicine, as well as fuel for homes, hospitals and water treatment plants. Still, it is less than half what Gaza was importing before the fighting, even as humanitarian needs have soared.

Juliette Toma, a spokesperson for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, said people come to shelters asking for heavy clothes, mattresses and blankets, and that some are sleeping in damaged vehicles.

"The needs are overwhelming," she told The Associated Press. "They lost everything, and they need everything."

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the U.S. has airlifted over 27 tons of Gaza-bound medical items and food aid to a staging area in Egypt. Two more airlifts are planned in the coming days, Sullivan said.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said a U.S. military C-17 cargo plane landed on Tuesday in Egypt with aid for Gaza, including medical supplies, food and clothing. The 54,000-pound shipment is the first of three U.S. military humanitarian aid flights to northern Egypt for Gaza's civilian population planned for the coming days. The aid is to be delivered into Gaza by the United Nations.

BLINKEN TO RETURN

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return this week to the Middle East as the U.S. hopes to find a way to extend the cease-fire in Gaza and get more hostages released, the State Department said Monday. It will be his third trip to the region since Israel's war with Hamas began last month.

Blinken will travel to Israel and the West Bank after attending Ukraine-focused meetings Tuesday and today in Brussels and Skopje, North Macedonia, where foreign ministers from NATO and the Organization for Peace and Security in Europe are gathering.

In Israel and the West Bank, Blinken will "discuss Israel's right to defend itself consistent with international humanitarian law, as well as continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilian life during Israel's operations in Gaza, and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

He said Blinken also will discuss the principles for a post-conflict Gaza, as well as the need to establish an independent Palestinian state and prevent the conflict from widening.

In the occupied West Bank, Blinken is expected to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken and other U.S. officials have said they believe the Palestinian Authority should play a significant role in governing post-conflict Gaza.

From Israel and the West Bank, Blinken will travel to the United Arab Emirates for discussions with regional leaders who will be in Dubai to attend the COP28 climate summit..

Blinken will arrive in Israel having just participated in an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe foreign ministers meeting in Skopje.

In Brussels, Blinken will attend the two-day NATO gathering, which will include the first foreign minister-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a body created by alliance leaders at their last summit to improve cooperation and coordination and help prepare Kyiv for eventual membership.

"Allies will continue to support Ukraine's self-defense until Russia stops its war of aggression," said Jim O'Brien, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe.

The NATO meeting will also address the tensions in the Western Balkans, where there are calls for NATO to increase its military presence in response to concerns that hostility between Serbia and Kosovo could escalate to outright conflict.

Blinken will underscore U.S. and NATO support for democracy and stability in the region, including a commitment to back all countries' aspirations to join the European Union, O'Brien said.

Information for this report was contributed by Wafaa Shurafa, Jack Jeffery, Lee Keath, Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Samy Magdy, Tia Goldenberg, Isabel DeBre, Jon Gambrell, Fatima Hussein, Tara Copp, Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press

Palestinian prisoner Fairuze Salameh is greeted after she was released, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, early Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)



People pass by a wall with photos of about 240 hostages who were abducted during the Oct. 7, Hamas attack on Israel. in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)



Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank town of Ramallah Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Thirty-three Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived early Tuesday in east Jerusalem and Ramallah. Eleven Israeli women and children, freed by Hamas, entered Israel Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began Friday and had been due to run out. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)



A Palestinian man collects his belongings southeast of the Gaza City on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. on the fifth day of the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. on the fifth day of a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Palestinian children sell sweets in front of the rubble of a destroyed building in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, on the fifth day of the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)



CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS LOCATION: People holding an Israeli flag watch the arrival of a helicopter transporting Israeli hostages released by Hamas at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during their violent rampage through the Nova music festival in southern Israel, which are displayed at the site of the event, as Israeli DJs spun music, to commemorate the October 7, massacre, near Kibbutz Re'im, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

