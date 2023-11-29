Murdaugh faces ex-clients at his sentencing

Anguished clients got to look South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in the eye Tuesday and tell him how he had destroyed their trust, as he was sentenced to 27 years in prison for stealing about $12 million.

"I'm not crying for what he stole from me. I'm crying for what he did to everybody," said Jordan Jinks, a friend of Murdaugh's since childhood.

Jinks went to Murdaugh after incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills for a neck injury he got when someone rear-ended his car.

Jinks paid the bills in advance, having been assured by Murdaugh that he would obtain a settlement to pay him back. Murdaugh got the money, but kept it himself, financially ruining his friend.

"The money you stole from me, I would have gave it to you," Jinks said. "Why, bro? Why?"

State prosecutors and defense lawyers negotiated the 27-year prison sentence for Murdaugh, who is already serving a life term without parole after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife, Maggie, with a rifle, and younger son, Paul, with a shotgun in June 2021. Judge Clifton Newman, who also presided over the murder trial, accepted it.

Murdaugh adamantly denies killing his family members. His lawyers are seeking a new trial, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. A different judge will decide whether to grant Murdaugh a hearing.

Newman said Tuesday that Murdaugh had the emptiest soul of anyone he has seen in his 23 years on the bench, with the exception of a man who was sentenced to death for killing an off-duty police officer and burning his body.

"The question was asked: What kind of animal are you?" Newman said, referring to additional comments Jinks made during his testimony. "You are an enigmatic person. I don't think you understand yourself."

For his part, Murdaugh spent nearly 45 minutes apologizing to his family for bringing them shame and dishonor, and addressing all his victims, although he did not cry as much as he did when he testified in his own defense during his murder trial.

"I want each of you who spoke to know I listened to you. I heard you. Your pain and hurt is palpable. ... I promise you it resonates with me," Murdaugh said.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters of the state Attorney General's Office opened Tuesday's hearing with a detailed account of all of Murdaugh's thefts and how he moved around the more than $12 million he stole to avoid detection for nearly 10 years.

He ended more than an hour later with the precise figure: $12,425,254.32.

His clients trusted Murdaugh and he used "the trust of his family name and the law license on that wall" to keep stealing to pay off loans and credit card bills, never catching up to bad investments and heavy spending, Waters said.

Prosecutors initially charged Murdaugh with 101 counts of financial crimes, including breach of trust, money laundering and tax evasion, involving 18 victims.

Under the plea deal, the number was reduced to 22 counts.

Tuesday's hearing did not mark the end of Murdaugh's legal problems. He also is awaiting sentencing on federal financial crime charges, and still faces insurance fraud and other local charges after asking a friend to kill him in September 2021 so his surviving son could get $10 million in life insurance. The shot only grazed Murdaugh's head.

In his speech Tuesday, Murdaugh again blamed his drug addiction to painkillers for all the thefts. He gave detailed apologies to his surviving son, his family, his in-laws and his law partners. He told any of his victims they were welcome to visit him behind bars.

"I hope that in time that each of you will be willing to talk to me," Murdaugh said. "I would like as time moves on to continue to reiterate just how sorry I am and how important it is to me that you know that."