Muss has marathon film session

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas assistant coaches and staff members usually share the workload of breaking down game film for what Coach Eric Musselman refers to as "clean up" before the Razorbacks begin focusing on their next opponent.

But after Arkansas went 1-2 at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Musselman took on personal responsibility of breaking down all three game films by himself.

Musselman said it took him about 14 hours, including the seven-hour trip home from the Bahamas.

The film marathon was a first for Musselman in nine seasons as a college head coach at Nevada and Arkansas, but he said he felt it was necessary after the Razorbacks beat Stanford 77-74 in double overtime, then lost to Memphis 84-79 and North Carolina 87-72.

Overall it was 130 minutes of game film, and Musselman said he studied every second.

"It's the first time I've done all the individual cut-ups for players as well as labeling the tape myself," Musselman said Monday. "We've all got to get better.

"So what you try to do is identify where a player needs to get better. You try to point that out. And then you see if you can improve in that area."

Why did Musselman take on all the film breakdown by himself?

"Because I wanted to break down every single little tiny detail that needs to get cleaned up," he said. "I wanted the responsibility or the voice to come from the head coach on exactly what areas we want each guy to get better at.

"Whoever was in the game basically got every single play for the last three games."

Musselman said he also had planned to break down film of the Razorbacks' 78-72 loss to North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17 before starting preparation for tonight's game against No. 7 Duke.

"Luckily, I've got a real good staff that told me to stop instead of going back to the UNCG game," Musselman said. "Because I went in reverse order of how we broke it down [from the Battle 4 Atlantis games] and moved on to Duke film [Monday]."

Ellis struggling

It would be a huge plus for Arkansas to have senior guard El Ellis bounce back from some tough games in the Battle 4 Atlantis, especially with Tramon Mark doubtful to play against Duke as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Ellis, a transfer from Louisville, averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 assists in starting the Razorbacks' first four games, but last week in the Bahamas he was scoreless in three games off the bench against Stanford, Memphis and North Carolina.

In 36 minutes, Ellis shot 0 of 10 from the field, didn't attempt a free throw and had 3 turnovers without an assist.

"He's just trying to get back into it," Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile said of Ellis' approach this week. "It's tough. The Bahamas, every game was tough. It was nothing easy down there.

"We know he can do it as a scorer. We've never questioned that."

Brazile said the Razorbacks are working to try to help Ellis regain his confidence.

"You know, it's a long season," Brazile said. "Just keeping him in a positive mindset."

Ellis is on a team playing Duke for the third consecutive season after facing the Blue Devils twice when he was at Louisville. He had 18 points, 2 assists and 1 steal in the Cardinals' 74-65 loss to Duke two years ago and 21 points, 7 assists and 2 steals in a 79-62 loss last season.

New Challenge

After the Razorbacks took part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge the past nine seasons, they're part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

"The ACC for years and years has been known as a basketball conference obviously because of Duke and North Carolina," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on his radio show. "I think this is a great challenge. The timing obviously is different than the Big 12 Challenge was."

The Big 12/SEC Challenge games were played in January, while the ACC/SEC games are in November.

Arkansas was 4-5 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, winning all of its home games and losing all of its road games, including 67-64 at Baylor last season.

"I think that [Big 12/SEC] Challenge had kind of run its course, especially now knowing that Texas and Oklahoma are headed this way," Musselman said of the Longhorns and Sooners joining the SEC next season. "I think it's really great our conference shifted gears quickly and got involved with the ACC."

Big men

The Razorbacks will face Duke 7-0 sophomore Kyle Filipowski after doing a good job defensively against Purdue 7-4 senior Zach Edey when Arkansas beat the now-No. 1-ranked Boilermakers 81-77 in overtime in an exhibition game at Walton Arena on Oct. 28.

Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, was held to 15 points before fouling out having played 24 minutes.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said defending Filipowski, who is averaging 18.8 points, presents a different challenge because of his ability to score on the perimeter as well as inside.

"You've got to be able to play him in the post and you've got to be able to play him in the mid-post," Musselman said on his radio show when asked about Filipowski. "When he runs pick-and-roll, he can pick-and-pop for a three.

"He's probably the best college player this year in the short roll. Meaning he sets a pick, and he slides right to the top of the key, and then he makes plays from there.

"We're putting together a scheme that's different than we've used all season, and then we'll see if we're able to execute it."

Happy anniversary

This season marks the 30th anniversary of Arkansas' 76-72 victory over Duke to win the 1994 national championship in Charlotte, N.C.

The Razorbacks and Blue Devils first met in the 1990 Final Four in Denver, where Duke won 97-83.

Arkansas and Duke played the next season in the Preseason NIT and the Razorbacks won 98-88 in New York.

In the most recent of four previous Arkansas-Duke games, the Blue Devils won 78-69 in the 2022 NCAA West Regional final in San Francisco.

Nolan Richardson was 2-1 as Arkansas' coach against Duke and Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman is 0-1 against the Blue Devils. Tonight's game will be the first time Jon Scheyer has faced Arkansas as Duke's head coach.

Been better

Eric Musselman's radio show includes a segment where fans in attendance get to ask him questions.

One fan began his conversation with Musselman asking about how the coach was doing?

"Good, thanks," Musselman said.

Then Musselman, whose Razorbacks are 1-3 in their past four games, paused and added, "Not really. I'm not really doing good. But I'm here."