Entobel opens Asia

insect protein plant

Entobel recently opened one of the largest insect protein plants in Asia, a month after Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. said it would partner with a European insect protein company to build a state of the art plant somewhere in the United States.

Based in Singapore, Entobel's plant in Vung Tau, Vietnam, is its second located in the country, according to a release. Its products include insect protein and insect oil, which are consumed primarily by the aquaculture and livestock industries. Entobel also makes insect frass, a sustainable base for fertilizer.

In mid-October, Tyson said it made a direct equity investment in Netherlands-based Protix and has entered a joint venture agreement with the company to operate and to construct an insect ingredients facility somewhere in the continental United States. The plant will produce insect proteins and lipids for use in the pet food, aquaculture and livestock industries. More details on the project were not released at the time.

Entobel was founded in 2013. Its first commercial plant located in Dong Nai, Vietnam, began operation in 2019.

-- John Magsam

Georgians to pay tax

on gas, diesel again

ATLANTA -- Georgia motorists will resume paying state taxes for gasoline and diesel fuel on Thursday.

Gov. Brian Kemp's rollback of the state taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel ends at 11:59 p.m. today.

The Republican Kemp began waiving the taxes in September when he issued a novel legal declaration finding that high prices were an emergency. Georgia's governor can suspend tax collections during an emergency as long as state lawmakers approve the action the next time they meet. But because the General Assembly is beginning a special session today to discuss legislative and congressional redistricting, Kemp could not extend the waiver of the taxes past then.

Kemp has asked lawmakers to approve his action in the special session. He could also ask lawmakers to pass a law to extend the tax break, but a spokesperson said it would not happen this session.

-- The Associated Press

State index has slight

gain, ends at 871.73

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 871.73, up 0.50.

"U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday due in part to comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller [who said] he feels that current policy is well-positioned to slow down the economy and get inflation back towards the 2% target," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.