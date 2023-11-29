NIL boost sought with new initiative

FAYETTEVILLE -- Those broad hints University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman has been dropping the past few weeks about expanded Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for the Razorbacks has come into clearer focus.

UA officials unveiled Tuesday their new NIL initiative called Arkansas Edge, which will be used to support all 465 student-athletes through a partnership with Blueprint Sports. One of the industry leaders in the new NIL industry, Blueprint Sports, founded in 2020, has paired with 20-plus schools, including Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Arizona to facilitate NIL collectives, according to its website.

The campaign will gets its official "launch" at the Razorbacks' men's basketball game against No. 7 Duke tonight at Walton Arena.

The UA announced it has already received a $1 million gift that will match the first $1 million raised.

Tuesday's release was accompanied by a video of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek touting the new campaign.

"As we continue to strategically position our programs to compete and win championships within the SEC and nationally, Arkansas Edge is the optimum way for Razorback fans to support our student-athletes through NIL," Yurachek said in the release.

"NIL is integral to the success of our program and is reshaping the future of athletics at every major university nationwide. Arkansas Edge and its innovative team will work hand-in-hand with us to continue to connect our student-athletes with NIL opportunities that also serve our community, state and region. We encourage every fan, company, alumni and all those who support the Razorbacks to contribute to Arkansas Edge as we work together for the present and future success of Razorback Athletics."

As Arkansas struggled through a 4-8 football season, Pittman said the Razorbacks needed to up their NIL game based on what he was hearing in the industry.

"The money and the funds that are there, we need to grow that budget," Pittman said Nov. 15. "Once we do that, we can obviously become more competitive in recruiting."

Pittman also said he was in favor of putting some kind of caps or restrictions within the NIL for all collegiate athletic programs. On Nov. 15 he gave an example of when it was revealed Texas would have a set amount of endorsement money a couple of years back for all of its offensive linemen and called that amount "a drop in the bucket" now.

"It's rapidly increasing," he said. "It's not Monopoly money. And so, we're in trouble, in my opinion, across the NCAA because it's not Monopoly -- it's real money that's being paid out. Yes, I'd be all for somebody putting some types of restrictions on it."

UA touted starting packages of $25 per month for fans to become members of the collective and set a launch goal of acquiring 5,000 Razorback fans to become members at $50 per month and another 5,000 to become $100 a month members.

The Arkansas Edge is a third-party operation that will replace the OneArkansas Collective, the athletic department's original NIL concern that started in August 2022.

"We're privileged to welcome the University of Arkansas to the Blueprint Sports family," said Rob Sine, Blueprint Sports CEO in the UA release. "Our team has spent a lot of time getting to know the community, the coaches, and the administrators at the University. We understand how special the Razorbacks are to the entire state of Arkansas, and we are very privileged to bring our expertise from over 25 other universities around the country here to the Razorbacks."

The UA announced three ways to contribute: through tax-deductible donations, membership in the Arkansas Edge and through corporate sponsorship.

"Our student-athletes will have the opportunity to work with the collective to fully leverage their name, image, and likeness opportunities," Yurachek wrote in an email to supporters. "We encourage every fan, company, alumni and all those who support the Razorbacks to contribute to Arkansas Edge as we work together for the present and future success of Razorback Athletics."