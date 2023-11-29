No. 12 Wildcats rip No. 8 Canes

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Reed Sheppard scored 21 points, including 13 during a second half in which Kentucky shot 67%, and Antonio Reeves added 18 to propel 12th-ranked Wildcats to a 95-73 blowout of No. 8 Miami on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Sheppard came off the bench, drained a three-pointer for his first basket and finished 5 of 9 from long range and 8 of 13 overall. The freshman also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 30 minutes, filling a void after starting point guard D.J. Wagner left late in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.

"I just go out and try and do what I need to do, whatever I can to help my team win and make the right play," Sheppard said. "With these dudes around me, it's really, really easy doing that. We were hitting shots left and right and everyone was moving the ball, passing and having fun."

Reeves was 7 of 12 from the field. Tre Mitchell had 14 points and seven assists, Rob Dillingham scored 14 points and Justin Edwards had 11 points for Kentucky (6-1).

Norchad Omier scored 20 points and Wooga Poplar had 19 for the Hurricanes (5-1), who shot 44.1% from the field but were no match for Kentucky's nearly flawless offensive performance.

"I said the first team to 80 would win, but we didn't score," Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga said. "We played totally out of character on offense and that impacted our defense, which, unfortunately, is a weakness of ours."

Kentucky led by as much as 29 points and finished 9 of 21 (42.9%) from three-point range.

GEORGIA TECH 67, NO. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

ATLANTA -- Miles Kelly scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half and Georgia Tech beat No. 21 Mississippi State to give the Bulldogs their first loss.

Mississippi State (6-1) struggled with poor shooting. The Bulldogs, who never led, made only 30.8% of their shots (20 of 65) from the field.

When Georgia Tech (3-2) stretched its lead to double figures late in the first half, Mississippi State unsuccessfully tried to rally by placing more emphasis on three-point shooting.

Kelly also led Georgia Tech with 12 rebounds. The junior sank four three-pointers, including one in the final minute of the first half and another early in the second half. Deebo Coleman followed with another three-pointer as the Yellow Jackets matched their biggest lead of 15 points at 47-32.

Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 17 points. Dashawn Davis added 12 points.

Kyle Sturdivant scored 12 points and Naithan George added 11 for Georgia Tech.

MISSOURI 71, PITTSBURGH 64

PITTSBURGH -- Sean East II scored 21 points to lead four in double-figure scoring as Missouri beat Pittsburgh.

Noah Carter added 13 points and eight rebounds for Missouri (6-2). Tamar Bates scored 12 points and Caleb Grill chipped in 10.

Blake Hinson made five three-pointers and finished with 22 points for Pitt (5-2). Carlton Carrington added 13 points and Ishmael Leggett had 10.

Missouri took the lead for good with 15:31 left in the game and had a 10-point lead with 5:21 remaining. Hinson answered with a pair of three-pointers during an 8-0 surge to cut the Pitt deficit to 64-62 with 2:30 left. Grill then made a layup, Connor Vanover (Baptist Prep, University of Arkansas) added an alley-oop dunk and East made three free throws to end it.

MISSISSIPPI 72,

NC STATE 52

OXFORD, Miss. -- Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 25 points and unbeaten Mississippi cruised to a victory over NC State.

Brakefield made 8 of 12 shots with two three-pointers and all nine of his free throws for the Rebels (6-0). Allen Flanigan finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Matthew Murrell and Jaylen Murray both scored 12 with Murray adding four assists.

Brakefield sank two three-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Mississippi to a 35-27 lead at halftime. Ben Middlebrooks came off the bench to score 10 for the Wolfpack (4-2) before the intermission. Brakefield had a layup to open the second half, Murrell followed with a three-pointer and the Rebels pushed their lead to double digits.

Middlebrooks finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead NC State.

SYRACUSE 80,

LSU 57

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Judah Mintz scored a career-high 33 points, Chris Bell added 20 points, with six three-pointers, and Syracuse dominated the second half in beating LSU.

Mintz scored Syracuse's opening 12 points of the second half to make it 45-34. Bell started a 19-3 run with 3 three-pointers, and he capped it with another three-pointer for a 66-42 lead.

Mintz was 9 of 16 from the field and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line for Syracuse (5-2). Bell was 6 of 10 from distance to finish five points shy of matching his career-high of 25 points. Justin Taylor had six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Mintz scored 17 first-half points, including a fast-break dunk with 34.3 seconds left, and the rest of his teammates had 16 as Syracuse led 33-28 at the break. The Orange made 14 of 15 free throws in the first half compared to LSU's five attempts. The Tigers were 1 of 12 from three-point range and turned it over 10 times.

LSU (4-3) has lost 13th straight games on the road.

SOUTH CAROLINA 65, NOTRE DAME 53

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 29 points and B.J. Mack scored 17 points and South Carolina used the second half to distance itself from Notre Dame.

South Carolina (6-0) is off to its best start since former coach Frank Martin took the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017.

Johnson finished 9-for-15 shooting, Mack was 6 for 15 and the rest of the Gamecocks went 4 for 20. South Carolina made 38% (19 of 50) of its shot attempts.

Trae Davis scored 15 points, J.R. Konieczny 11 and Julian Roper II 10 for Notre Dame (3-3).

In other games involving top 25 teams, Braden Smith had 19 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds to top-ranked Purdue past Texas Southern 99-67. It was the second time this season the second-year guard nearly finished with a triple-double. He had 11 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds Nov. 10 in an 87-57 victory over Morehead State. Zach Edey added 15 points and six rebounds as the Boilermakers (7-0). ... Hunter Dickinson had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 18, and fifth-ranked Kansas (6-1) had to fight all the way to the end to beat Eastern Illinois (3-5) 71-63. ... Langston Love made five three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 9 Baylor never trailed in a 108-70 victory over Nicholls State. RayJ Dennis had 14 points and 10 assists for the Bears (7-0). Robert Brown III scored 17 points for the Colonels (2-5). ... Ryan Nembhard scored a season-high 22 points and Anton Watson added 11 points and 13 rebounds as No. 11 Gonzaga (6-1) beat Cal State Bakersfield (3-4) 81-65.