BASKETBALL

Cuban works on Mavs sale

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is working on a deal to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, a person with knowledge of the talks said Tuesday night. The agreement would be in the valuation range of $3.5 billion and take weeks for the league to process, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren't being made public. Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal. NBA reporter Marc Stein was the first to report the potential sale. The company controlled by Miriam Adelson, widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, announced earlier Tuesday it was selling $2 billion of her shares to buy an unspecified professional sports team. Cuban said almost a year ago he was interested in partnering with the Sands. He has been a proponent of legalizing gambling in Texas, an issue that didn't make it out of the state Legislature in a biennial session that ended earlier this year. Cuban, 65, who just announced he was leaving the popular business TV program "Shark Tank" after a 16th season next year, rose to fame quickly after buying the Mavericks in 2000. Miriam Adelson is the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., a publicly traded Las Vegas company that built the Venetian and Palazzo resorts but now only has casino operations in Macau and Singapore.

FOOTBALL

UGA assistant to Orange

Syracuse hired Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown as its head coach on Tuesday, giving the Orange a highly regarded recruiter with roots in the Northeast. Brown, 41, a native of Camden, N.J., who spent the past two seasons with Georgia, has never been a head coach. He was part of a national championship team last season, and the top-ranked Bulldogs are preparing for a third straight SEC Championship Game appearance Saturday against No. 8 Alabama. Dino Babers was fired by Syracuse nine days ago, one game short of completing his eighth season as the Orange's coach and with one year left on his contract. He went 41-55 overall and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Brown is known as one of the country's top recruiters, among the criteria mentioned by Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack as necessary qualities in Orange's next coach.

Aztecs make hire

Sean Lewis, who was stripped of his play-calling duties as Colorado's offensive coordinator late in the season, is being hired as head coach at San Diego State, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hasn't been made official. Lewis, who was head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022, is expected to be introduced at a news conference today, the person said. Lewis replaces Brady Hoke, who was allowed to finish the season after the school announced his retirement with two games to go. The Aztecs (4-8) finished tied for last in the Mountain West and played in front of thousands of empty seats in their new 35,000-seat stadium. Hoke had three seasons left on his contract.

JPP to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Tuesday to add depth to their defense, which recently lost standout linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. Pierre-Paul was previously on the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. He was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2010 and spent eight seasons there. He's also had stints with Tampa Bay (2018-2021) and Baltimore (2022). He has 94 1/2 sacks in 14 seasons, which ranks seventh among all active NFL players. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011 and with Tampa Bay in 2020. Phillips tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of a 34-13 win over the New York Jets on Black Friday, and the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware joins CUSA

The University of Delaware is joining Conference USA as a full member starting in 2025, the league's latest expansion with a school moving up from Division I Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision. "Adding the University of Delaware is a tremendous opportunity for Conference USA as we strategically position ourselves for continued success," Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement Tuesday. "We are excited to add the state's flagship university with its rich history in athletics and academics." After being raided by the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt the past two years, Conference USA re-constituted in 2023 as a nine-team league, including former Championship Subdivision schools Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State. Delaware has a solid football history, having produced Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco and 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon. Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne played there as well.