Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 29, 1923

EL DORADO -- Fire in the business center of Smackover caused damage of $30,000 this afternoon, the losses being partly covered by insurance. The flames started in an oil workers' rooming house, known as "Dopers' Rest", and spread from there to the White Dove Hotel, destroying the rooming house, the hotel, two lunch rooms and a grocery store within an hour.

50 years ago

Nov. 29, 1973

Governor Bumpers said Wednesday that state employees had established 415 car pools for 1,254 workers, which will remove 839 cars from the streets daily. He also announced that the State Police had saved 27,000 gallons of gasoline in the last three months by eliminating unnecessary driving. Mr. Bumpers disclosed the steps to conserve energy by state agencies at his biweekly news conference. He authorized the new state Energy Office to hire three additional employees, bringing its employment to five, and predicted that if the energy crisis continued for several years the agency eventually would be given department status.

25 years ago

Nov. 29, 1998

STUTTGART -- It's not all rice and ducks in this town of 10,000. But when you put the two together, you get a mean batch of duck gumbo. While some visitors to the town's annual Wings Over the Prairie festival Saturday shopped for arts and crafts, checked out the newest four-wheel-drive vehicles or listened to duck calls at the World Duck Calling Championships, others headed straight for the duck gumbo cook-off to sample the goods and swill beer. ... The cook-off began in 1981 with only a few competitors and now has 42 teams competing, said cook-off co-coordinator David Ruff. Ninety-six more teams are on the waiting list.

10 years ago

Nov. 29, 2013

POCAHONTAS -- Pocahontas lost its swiveling train bridge, an old motor court and a downtown opera house in the past few decades. Now, a local historical preservation group wants to save the U.S. 67 Black River bridge that's been an icon in the Randolph County town for more than 75 years. The state Highway and Transportation Department notified Pocahontas officials in August that it intended to replace the Black River span -- Bridge No. 00483 -- which was deemed structurally deficient. ... Under federal law, the state can offer a bridge that's set for demolition to a city or county government or to a private organization. The Highway Department can reimburse an entity for any preservation and maintenance costs up to the demolition amount. ... The Five Rivers Historic Preservation organization will receive $425,000 in state money to repair and oversee the bridge.