OTHERS SAY: Needed: A real ethics code for the Supreme Court

Holding judges to high ethical standards is essential to the U.S. legal system. The Supreme Court's recent adoption of an ethics code is an overdue acknowledgement of this reality. But the court's failure to include any enforcement provisions reduces the code to a paper tiger. The public shouldn't fall for it.

Yet the court's new code could well breed more public cynicism by continuing to allow its members to sit as their own judge and jury, a standing invitation for misconduct. As one example, the justices have long claimed that disclosure rules mandated by Congress in 1978 didn't apply to valuable gifts they received; such gamesmanship is likely to doom any new self-policing system.

Since the court has refused to take enforcement seriously, Congress should do so.

Judicial ethics are of paramount importance to democracy. It doesn't speak well of the justices that they've failed to grasp the obligations this imposes on them--and it was an insult to claim, as they did in a patronizing statement, that the new code is merely a matter of clearing up the public's "misunderstanding" about the court's rules. It is now up to Congress to hold the justices accountable.