Seahawks vs. Cowboys Player Props and Predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Cowboys host the Seahawks for Thursday Night Football, and the home team is favored by 9.5 at SI Sportsbook. The Dallas offense has been clicking lately, so its hard not to jump on a lot of overs for the Cowboys. Ive selected a few of my favorites below.

Its worth noting that it is a very plus-matchup for Tony Pollard and the Dallas run game, but theres little value on a touchdown prop and the rushing yards prop is a little high for my liking, so I am avoiding them. However, if youre feeling a big Pollard game, the matchup is certainly right, as the Seahawks have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns this season, with six of them coming in just the last four games. They have also allowed 127 rushing yards per game to opposing runners in that span.

The game total is set at 46.5 -- the second-highest of the week, so lets root for some points on Thursday!

Dak Prescott over 12.5 rushing yards (-120)

Prescott has been playing at a high level, and hes been able to move more freely. The Seahawks have allowed an average of 23 rushing yards per game to opposing passers this season, and their run defense has been among the worst in the league. Add all of those things up with the fact that Dak has exceeded this prop in four of the last five and is averaging nearly 18 rushing yards per game across the last six contests, and Ill take the over.

Geno Smith under 21.5 passing completions (-115)

Im taking the under here as Smith could still be dealing with an elbow injury and I think the Cowboys will be able to control the clock. Daron Bland will be looking for his sixth pick-6 and Micah Parsons will be applying a lot of pressure, so even in a likely negative game script, Im betting on the under. Only the Browns have allowed fewer passing completions than the Cowboys this season (195). Thats an average of fewer than 18 completions per game allowed by the boys in silver and blue.

Jake Ferguson over 34.5 receiving yards (-115)

This is a plus matchup for the Dallas tight end, as the Seahawks have allowed an average of 52 receiving yards per game to the position . Dak is spreading the ball out more, but Ferguson has had a 12% target share across the past three contests and he has gone over this prop in three of the last five.

Brandin Cooks over 40.5 receiving (-115)

Brandin Cooks longest reception over 19.5 (-115)

These numbers keep inching up for Cooks each week, but I am still in on over 40.5 receiving yards for Cooks. He has exceeded this prop in four of his last five games, and hes seen a 16% target share across the last three contests with a 21.2% air yards share. Cooks is a burner, and since he has been more involved, the Cowboys offense has looked more formidable. Dak is playing the best football of his career, and Cooks will catch at least a few long balls. Cooks has also exceeded this longest catch prop in four of his last five games and the Seahawks are allowing an average of 156 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts. CeeDee Lamb will of course have a big share but Cooks should be able to clear these marks.

