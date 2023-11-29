Two people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Bentonville

Joshua Petty, 29, of 1660 N. Whistling St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery and possession of fentanyl. Petty was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Chance Cooper, 24, of 1457 Love Lane in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with residential burglary, stalking, criminal mischief, assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Cooper was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.



