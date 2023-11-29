UAM hosting ballet troupe

Ballet Magnificat! will present Most Incredible Christmas at 5 p.m. Sunday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center.

Ballet Magnificat! has been described as the Top Christian Ballet Troupe in the World. They usually perform in megachurches, but Monticello is on the way home from one of their tours of the southern United States, according to a news release.

The performance is sponsored by the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association, Commercial Bank & Trust, and Union Bank & Trust.

The troupe is 23 dancers strong. This is their second visit to the UAM stage as they also performed last April. At that event, audience members were heard saying the dancers were creative and beautiful, very skilled artists, like Olympic athletes, and "You'll never see these guys dancing 'Swan Lake,'" according to the release.

In addition to the Sunday performance at UAM, Ballet Magnificat! will also perform three free shows for 1,200 southeast Arkansas middle-schoolers Monday morning, a spokesman said.

"When would our students ever have a chance to see a production of this quality and substance?" said Susan Akin, president of the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association. "We are delighted to present this Christmas gift to our area."

Ballet Magnificat!'s Most Incredible Christmas is a Broadway-style contemporary ballet highlighting the most "extraordinary and incredible thing about the Christmas season," according to the release.

"Loveable traditions, songs that capture the spectacle of the season, and reflections on the first Christmas are set to heartwarming, familiar Christmas tunes from around the world. The ballet reveals that Jesus, King of kings, Lord of all, is ultimately the most incredible treasure to behold!

"You will be uplifted by an evening of lively variety, including 'Winter Wonderland,' 'We Three Kings' and 'Joy To The World' as you join the celebration of Emmanuel -- God with us."

For tickets or more details, visit searkconcert.org or call (870) 460-1888.