UAPB alumnus on 75th Senior Bowl team

Former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and current Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead was named to the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team, recognizing some of the best players to play in the prestigious college football all-star game.

The 41 members of the anniversary team will be honored at halftime of the 2024 Senior Bowl, which will kick off at noon Feb. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a statement this announcement is special because the Senior Bowl cares deeply about its history.

"This 75th Anniversary Team includes many of the greatest players in NFL history and they are all legendary players for their respective franchises," Nagy said. "We look forward to bringing these all-time greats back to where their NFL journeys started, the city of Mobile, Ala. The Senior Bowl is grateful for our partners at the NFLPA for helping to make this celebration happen."

Armstead is one of three tackles named to the anniversary team alongside San Francisco's Joe Staley and Philadelphia's Lane Johnson. He is the only player from a historically Black college or university on the team.

Armstead joins players such as Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Thurman Thomas, Terrell Owens, Michael Strahan and Richard Sherman. The 75th Anniversary Team includes 19 Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Armstead played in the 2013 Senior Bowl after a four-year career with the Golden Lions. His senior year, UAPB defeated Jackson State to win the 2012 SWAC championship and was named Black college football national champion in the Boxtorow HBCU Coaches' Poll. Winston-Salem State won the Boxtorow Media and Sheridan Broadcasting Network national title that season.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Armstead 75th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He signed with Miami in 2022 after nine years in New Orleans. He has started 111 NFL games as of Tuesday, according to Pro Football Reference.