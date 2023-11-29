UAPB OC seeking move closer to family

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta is set to depart the program after one year.

Acosta told the Pine Bluff Commercial he is a finalist for several football opportunities closer to his family, which lives in New Jersey. His final day with UAPB will be sometime next week.

“I enjoyed my time here at UAPB,” Acosta said. “I want to thank the coaches for the commitment and hard work. I really enjoyed our boys. They fought hard every game. 5-star character young men. Love them. UAPB will be successful in the future.”

Acosta said he has interviewed for several head coaching positions, as well as a Power Five and an NFL opportunity. He said he is about a week away from knowing his next destination.

UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton hired Acosta when Hampton took over the program following the 2022 season. Acosta had spent the previous two seasons as the head coach of Del Valle High School near Austin, Texas. He spent the year prior at IMG Academy after 13 years of coaching at the college level, including a stint as wide receivers coach at Syracuse.

In addition to his offensive coordinator duties, Acosta also coached the UAPB quarterbacks. Three players started throughout the season, with several games seeing multiple quarterbacks share snaps. The only quarterback on the roster who didn’t play this season is true freshman Allen Fernett, who played for Acosta at Del Valle.

Acosta missed the final three games of this season after having eye surgery.