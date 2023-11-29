Van Buren City Council OKs Fire Department vehicle, equipment purchase





VAN BUREN -- The city's Fire Department will get new equipment to help improve both its operations and the safety of residents.

The City Council on Monday voted 6-0 to waive competitive bidding and authorize buying a vehicle for the Fire Department for $43,347. The aldermen also unanimously approved allowing the city to buy $40,482 in additional equipment for the department.

The city will buy the vehicle -- a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic -- from Breeden Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM in Fort Smith, according to the ordinance authorizing the purchase.

Fire Chief Tim Arnold said the pickup will replace a 2008 vehicle in the Fire Department's fleet and allow the department to save money on repairs. It will be used for training and staff purposes.

Mayor Joe Hurst said while the city checked vehicle prices in Van Buren, they weren't "anywhere close" to what Breeden offered. The city already had budgeted the money for the new pickup, Arnold said.

The city will get the other equipment from Siddons-Martin Equipment Sales Emergency Group in Denton, Texas, according to the ordinance for that purchase.

Arnold said this will consist of more efficient "jaws of life" equipment used to extract people from vehicles. The Fire Department may use these newer, battery-operated tools -- which include a cutter, spreader and ram -- simultaneously, as opposed to one at a time like what it currently has.

"We have to switch those tools out, and with these, you don't," Arnold said. "You can use them all because they're all each independent."

Michael Kneeland, who holds the Ward 3, Position 1 seat on the City Council, asked Arnold if the department has these instruments at each of its stations, or just one set. Arnold responded it has jaws of life on all its trucks, but it got one other set of the more modern tools with a pumper it received earlier this year.

Hurst said the city will pay for the equipment with American Rescue Plan money.



