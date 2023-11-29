Watson Chapel drops 2 games at home

Two hard-fought basketball games entertained fans Tuesday night at Watson Chapel, but the hosts came up just short in both.

Lake Hamilton swept both games of a girls and boys basketball doubleheader, beating the Watson Chapel girls 38-36 and the WC boys 65-64.

The Watson Chapel girls started the night off with a near-comeback that fell just short.

Sophomore Maranda Emerson led the Lady Wildcats (2-4) with 11 points. Hayley Ferguson scored 11 for Lake Hamilton (3-2).

Both teams started slowly, but Watson Chapel built a 9-5 lead in the first quarter, though Lake Hamilton made some late shots to close the gap. The Lady Wildcats led 11-10 after the first quarter, but the Lady Wolves came out hot from deep to start the second, hitting three 3-pointers in the first three minutes to take a 19-14 lead.

Two quick buckets by Trinity Mitchner and Jayla Rodgers cut the deficit to 1 for Watson Chapel, but the Lady Wolves scored late to take a 23-18 lead into halftime.

Lake Hamilton took its biggest lead midway through the third quarter, 29-19. A late 3-pointer from Emerson cut the Lady Wolves’ lead to 31-24 after the third quarter. Watson Chapel chipped away at the lead in the fourth and had a chance to win at the end. MaKayla Earl scored four-straight points to make it a one-possession game. With 24 seconds left and a 38-36 lead, Lake Hamilton threw the ball away while trying to push up the court, giving the Lady Wildcats a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Lady Wolves’ defense stood tall, forcing a held ball with 6.2 to play. The possession arrow gave Lake Hamilton the ball. Watson Chapel hadn’t committed any fouls in the fourth quarter and were unable to force Lake Hamilton to the free-throw line, so the Lady Wolves were able to run out the clock for a narrow road win.

BOYS

The boys game could have gone either way at the end, and the Wolves made one or two critical plays late to steal one from the Wildcats (0-3).

Junior Joseph Dockett led the Wildcats with 20 points. Buck Wells scored 16, Jabaree Smith contributed 12 and Elijah Anderson added 10.

For the Wolves, Zane McCain scored a game-high 21 points. Zane Pennington scored 16 and LaBraun Chris-ton had 11.

Lake Hamilton (2-2) took control early, building a 16-8 lead in the first quarter. Watson Chapel answered late, cutting the deficit to 16-14 by the end of the quarter. The Wolves hit a couple of shots to add some cushion before Dockett took over, scoring 16 points in the second quarter to change the game.

He scored the Wildcats’ next 7 points before Wells tied the game at 23. Lake Hamilton quickly retook the lead, but Dockett hit a 3-pointer with 2:38 to play in the half to give Watson Chapel its first lead.

The Wolves briefly retook the lead before Elijah Anderson made it 31-30 Wildcats. Dockett hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give Watson Chapel a 36-32 halftime lead.

The teams traded scores early in the second half with Watson Chapel taking a 44-38 lead. The Wolves answered with an 8-0 run to retake the lead, but Armon Leavy quickly tied the game before Anderson beat the buzzer to put the Wildcats up 49-46 heading into the fourth.

Watson Chapel maintained a slight lead throughout the fourth quarter before Pennington tied the game at 62 from the free-throw line with 1:24 to play. Dockett put Watson Chapel back in front, but Cooper Kindt tied it again for Lake Hamilton.

The Wildcats called a timeout with 9 seconds to play, looking to draw up a game-winning shot. Instead, the Wolves stole the inbounds pass and Christon drew a foul with 5.1 to play. He made the first free throw to give Lake Hamilton the lead but missed the second. Watson Chapel got a timeout with 1.6 to play, but the heave at the buzzer missed, leaving Lake Hamilton with a tight road win.



