White Hall sets winter events

White Hall sets Christmas Event

The White Hall Christmas Event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, according to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Participants can meet Santa, have refreshments including hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies, and enjoy activities. Various booths will be on display by local organizations.

White Hall police plan ball

The White Hall Police Officer's Association will present Hollywood Nights, the 2024 Policemen's Ball.

The gala will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the White Hall Community Center.

The event will be catered by Fowl Smokin' Swine and the entertainment will be provided by Aces Wild Band, according to the flyer on the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

For details, tickets or to reserve a table, call (870) 247-1414.