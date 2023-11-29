Wolves surpass Lady Lions

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff took a 37-34 halftime lead, but Arkansas State University capitalized on second-chance points and had a game-high 22 points from Izzy Higginbottom to take an 85-65 victory Tuesday night in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State (3-2) took on UAPB for the fourth time in history, all in Jonesboro since 2010, and beat the Lady Lions for the third time. UAPB (1-6) won the previous meeting 85-68 on Nov. 27, 2020.

The Lady Lions were going for their first win against a Division I team following two close calls out of three games at the Van Chancellor Classic near Houston last weekend. They recovered from a 22-13 first-quarter deficit and made 7 of 12 shots in the second 10-minute period to go into halftime with a 3-point lead.

Arkansas State outscored UAPB 29-13 in the third quarter and never looked back.

UAPB finished 24 of 56

(42.9%) from the floor but made 7 of 14 3-point shots. The Lady Lions hit 10 of 16 free throws.

Demetria Shephard surpassed her season high with 18 points to lead UAPB. Shephard connected on 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Zaay Green scored 13 points, and Coriah Beck and Maya Peat each scored 12 (Peat also had 11 rebounds) in the loss.

Arkansas State made 30 of 66 (45.5%) from the floor, 10 of 24 from the perimeter, and sank 15 of 18 free throws. Higginbottom was 10 for 11 from the line and pulled down 6 rebounds.

Lauryn Pendleton totaled 15 points, Mailyn Wilkers had 12 points and 4 assists and Melodie Kapinga made 11 points and 9 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Wynter Rogers also had 10 rebounds to go with 4 points in the win.

UAPB will return to action at 11 a.m. Friday against Arkansas Baptist College at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The UAPB men’s team will play at the University of Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday.



