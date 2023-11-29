Woman killed, man injured in Bryant house fire

A house fire late Tuesday killed one person and left another injured, a Wednesday news release from Bryant police states.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 2800 block of Carywood Drive after getting a call just before midnight. The building was fully engulfed in flame, but first responders were able to get an elderly man to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the fire.

An elderly woman was trapped inside the burning home, however, and later found dead by first responders, the release says. The release didn't identify the woman.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing Wednesday, the release states.